German Die Linke Party Hopes Putin-Merkel Meeting to Pave Way for Restoring Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany's Die Linke (The Left) party expressed hope in its comments to Sputnik on Friday that the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will help to eliminate tensions in relations both between the two countries and between Moscow and Brussels.

"Die Linke hopes that the meeting of President Putin with Mrs. Merkel will put an end to irritations and tensions between Russia and Germany [and] Russia and the European countries. Economic cooperation should be resumed in full. Especially in the field of energy cooperation, and, particularly, concerning the Nord Stream 2 project. The pipeline should be built without any geopolitically motivated restrictions," Alexander Neu, the party's member in the Bundestag, said.

Putin and Merkel will meet in the German capital on Saturday. According to the Kremlin, the two parties are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the Syrian conflict and economic pressure coming from the United States. On Saturday, ahead of the meeting with Merkel, Putin will visit the Austrian state of Styria to attend the wedding ceremony of the Austrian foreign minister Minister Karin Kneissl.

The lawmaker also commented on these plans, saying it was a political signal reflecting Moscow's willingness to engage in dialogue at all levels.

"Of course, the participation of President Putin in the wedding is also a political signal. And in the way that Moscow was always ready and willing to re-establish normal relations at all levels with European countries like Austria, which want to end the nonsensical sanctions regime. Berlin — the faster, the better — should enter into this offer of the Russian side," Neu indicated.

Prior to negotiations, which will be held in the afternoon, Putin and Merkel are expected to make a statement for journalists in Berlin, in which they will reveal the talks' agenda.

