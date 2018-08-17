Glyphosate Cereals: Weed Killers Became Standard Practise for Harvest - Farmer

A new study has found significant levels of the weed killing chemical have been found in an array of popular breakfast cereals, marketed at US children.

Tests revealed glyphosate, the active ingredient in weed killer, present in all but two of the 45 oat-derived products that were sampled by the Environmental Working Group, a public health organization. Nearly three in four of the products exceeded what the group class as safe for children to consume. Sputnik discussed the impact of weed killers in cereals with Organic farmer, Andy Johnson.

Sputnik: What impact will the use of weed killer chemical have on farmers?

Its common practice to go in and spray glyphosate a few days before at low level to kill the green ears of corn. That way when the combine goes in all the seeds are the same level of maturity.

It makes the drop easier to market after harvest, it makes it easier as fewer green grains. It’s the residues of those that are turning up in cereals.

Andy Johnson: It wills, it’s a practice that wasn’t possible a few years ago, somehow it’s become standard practice now to go through with glyphosate before a harvest so there’s no green grains left, and that affects the quality of the sample.

This makes it easier to market products after harvest.

