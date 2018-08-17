US Tariffs 'Certainly Going to Make Life Difficult' for Americans - Scholar

The Chinese government has announced that a delegation will meet with US trade representatives later this month. Could this help de-escalate the ongoing trade war, which threatens to decimate the global economy?

Sputnik spoke with Dr Biswajit Dhar, Trade Deal Expert, for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Will the upcoming talks convince the US to back down from its trade tariffs?

© REUTERS / Murad Sezer Trump Destroying ‘Old World Monetary Order' By Signing Off on Tariffs, Sanctions I don’t think so as too much negative rhetoric has been exchanged and it’s very difficult for either side to back down from where they have gone until now.

Sputnik: Will the tariffs have any negative effect domestically on the US economy?

Dr Biswajit Dhar: The US is an import dependent economy and survives on imports coming in from the rest of the world.

Imposing such high tariffs from a major supplier is certainly going to make life difficult for American citizens and companies, who will face major challenges in meeting competition.

Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Dr Biswajit Dhar and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.