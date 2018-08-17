Register
05:20 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building is pictured in Langley, Virginia, U.S.

    Ex-CIA Chief Lionized For Losing Security Clearance ‘Regular Joes’ Don’t Keep

    © REUTERS / Larry Downing/Files
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Former CIA chief John Brennan, a fierce critic of the Trump administration, had his security clearance revoked Wednesday, causing a fountain of rage to erupt over the move.

    Brennan left the directorship of the US' Central Intelligence Agency in January 2017, just as US President Donald Trump was assuming the presidency, and has maintained a heavy criticism of POTUS ever since, accusing him of having "paranoia" and being "a charlatan," among other things.

    CIA director John Brennan has plans for major shifts within the agency, including expansion of cyber-espionage capabilities.
    © AP Photo /
    US Senate Intel Chairman to Former CIA Chief Brennan: Put Up or Shut Up About Collusion

    Tuesday, Brennan fired off at Trump again, tweeting that Trump "will never understand what it means to be president, nor what it takes to be a good, decent and honest person," in response to Trump's offensive statements about former political aide Omarosa Manigault.

    ​Subsequently, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced at the White House briefing Wednesday that Brennan's security clearance was being revoked, and that the White House was considering revoking the clearances of several other former intelligence officers who have become critics of the president.

    Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Gilbert, Ariz.
    © AP Photo / Matt York
    ‘Going Nowhere’: Dems Exaggerate POTUS’ Trump Tower Tweets to Keep Russiagate ‘Alive’

    "Historically, former heads of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to retain access to classified information after their government service so that they can consult with their successors regarding matters about which they may have special insights and as a professional courtesy," the White House statement read. "Neither of these justifications supports Mr. Brennan's continued access to classified information."

    "[A]ny benefits that senior officials might glean from consultations with Mr. Brennan are now outweighed by the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior."

    Since then, Brennan has stepped up his attacks on the president even more. Brennan, who has always been a proponent of the idea that Russia interfered in the 2016 US election, wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times Thursday, "Mr. Trump's claims of no collusion are, in a word, hogwash," moving him from a position of believing in generalized interference to one of standard bearer of the Russiagate narrative.

    Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer in London Tuesday March 7, 2017 where he has spoken to the media for the first time . Steele who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia has returned to work
    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    Blank Slate? FBI Releases Almost Totally Redacted Steele Dossier Documents

    "If you think it will silence John, then you just don't know the man," former US Vice President Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday about the clearance revocation; former Secretary of State John Kerry called it "banana republic behavior."

    But "if you're a regular joe, your security clearance doesn't maintain for life," Tim Black, entrepreneur, author, activist and talk host, pointed out to Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines Thursday. "Your security clearance does expire, and you have to get recertified."

    Black told hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan that he found it baffling that Brennan, like disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok, whose GoFundMe following news of his termination on August 13 has hit $424,000 at the time this article went to publication, has become a hero of the liberal Resistance.

    [interview begins at 148:10]

    ​"Anyone who will corroborate [the Resistance's] assertions about Donald Trump, who will disparage Donald Trump publicly, the harder you go the better it is; they will treat you like you're a hero all of a sudden… all these people are supporting the FBI, the CIA, the Deep State all of a sudden," the author said. "Political activists! We have civil rights activists cheering for [former FBI director Andrew] McCabe, cheering for Strzok!"

    "What happened to COINTELPRO, what happened to… all the lies they told about Martin Luther King? These guys have a long track record of disinformation, and now all of a sudden you're supporting the CIA… it's all political maneuvering."

    Related:

    Trump Considering Revoking Brennan's, Comey's Security Clearances
    Trump Calls Ex-CIA Chief Brennan ‘Bad Person’ After Putin Summit Criticism
    Former CIA Director Brennan: Media Leaks, Not Trump, Threatens US Security
    Ex-CIA Director Brennan Cannot Confirm Alleged Trump-Russia Collusion
    The Kremlin Line? Facebook’s Latest Ban Nets Resistance Pages, Anti-Trump Events
    Tags:
    memory loss, Cointelpro, resistance, security clearance, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), CIA, John Brennan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse