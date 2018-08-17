Register
03:48 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Google Maps application is demonstrated in New York (File)

    Privacy Advocate Explains Why Google Location Data 'Very Difficult to Opt Out'

    © AP Photo / Karly Domb Sadof
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Google services on Android devices and iPhones store a user’s location data despite privacy settings. This is what an investigation by the Associated Press has found.

    According to the probe, some Google apps automatically save locations data without user permission and this privacy issue affects some two billion users that run Google’s Android operating system. Sputnik has discussed this with Matthew Setter — Ethical Hacker, Online Privacy Advocate, and a Software Engineer.

    Sputnik: So what’s your take on this latest revelation about Google, was it surprising to you?

    Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels. (File)
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Google Releases US Political Ads Database Revealing Who’s Paying for Them
    Matthew Setter: In a lot of ways I don’t think it is surprising. I don’t mean that meanly, just that the business model of Google is advertising.

    So you want to get as much information as possible to make that advertising as effective as possible. It is partly surprising though that someone can believe that they’ve disabled location services because they want to opt out or whatever reason, but the information in other ways continues to be stored.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us about how this is technically possible? And how the apps actually override the setting where you have — do not store location history?

    Matthew Setter: When someone disables location services, whether through one of the Google sites or on an Android phone, that’s only disabling certain amounts of information storage.

    There's other aspects or other apps and parts of Android and Google services that track different but related kinds of information. From that perspective it’s just a series of services that collect information.

    The problem that I see is, that for a user, when they believe they've disabled something, it’s not quite so cut and dry if you will. From other information Google does make different services available where users can across these services manage all that information, and some of these things came as a surprise to myself.

    Google
    © AP Photo /
    Not Ok, Google: Turning off Location History Won't Help You, Tech Giant Will Track You Anyway
    I’ve been using Android and iOS phones for quite a number of years and have been writing software since about 1996; as a developer finding out some of these services when I didn’t even know they existed myself. So for a lay user, someone who is maybe not that technically minded, I can only imagine that it would be very confusing and very difficult to be sure that if they wanted to opt out that they had completely and also to know exactly what had been stored on them.

    Sputnik: Is this kind of like this fine print when you sign a bank contract or you sign a contract for insurance and there’s a lot of fine print and it’s basically everything that’s intended by the company that you’re signing a contract with, it’s there, but it’s just very difficult to see it, or do you think that Google has failed to make it possible for anybody, somebody who is technically very, very savvy or a lay user to block that function?

    Matthew Setter: Without ever having worked for Google or an organization of this sort I can’t say what their decisions may have been or are, or what they were motivated by. What I can say is that it’s just not clear.

    Gobi Desert
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Has Google Accidentally Revealed Secret Military Base in Gobi Desert? (VIDEO)
    For example, if you look at the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), it says if you want to opt out it has to be very clear. It has to be black-and-white; that I don’t feel is being met here.

    Yes, these things are there, and if you go digging for them you can find them, and Google can, hand on heart, say we provide users with all the resources they need to manage these things, but it’s not necessarily obvious that they exist, and not necessarily obvious that you have to put in quite an effort to manage this information.

    So I think in relation to your first point, I think it’s like the fine print of insurance legislation or the typical software user license that Google can say we put all the information there, but it’s not necessarily easy for a user to find it and to know for sure what’s going on.

    Sputnik: How legal is this current policy of Google?

    Matthew Setter: 100%, over say the GDPR or how that would affect it or various other global privacy legislation such as the Australian privacy act, or the Canadian, or the Californian privacy acts.

    Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. 2013
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    China Has Almost 772Mln Internet Users, Google Shouldn’t Leave That Space Empty for Someone Else to Occupy – Digital Strategist
    It may pass the line because if the user wanted to manage it the services are there. If the user wants to delete such as Google timeline where you can see photos you took at a particular location and can know that you were there, the date, the time and even how you got to there and from there, you are able to manage that information yourself, you can have it deleted.

    So, technically I think it follows the guidelines, but it might be a little questionable. It would be interesting to see, taking the GDPR as an example, if someone brought a case what the judgement was.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Matthew Setter and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Google Releases US Political Ads Database Revealing Who’s Paying for Them
    It's Important for Google to Have Your Location for Better Targeted Ads – Prof
    Turning off Location History Won't Help You! Google Will Track You Anyway
    Has Google Accidentally Revealed Secret Military Base in Gobi Desert? (VIDEO)
    Expert: China Has 772Mln Internet Users, Google Shouldn’t Leave That Space Empty
    Tags:
    problems, privacy, Tracking, storage, data, google maps, Google, Matthew Setter, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse