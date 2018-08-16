Register
21:03 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Israeli soldiers

    Unlikely Allies: Will Israel Join 'Arab NATO' Aimed Against Iran?

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    4 0 0

    Tel Aviv is apparently seeking to team up with the Sunni Arab countries in the Middle East to crackdown on Iran. Speaking to Sputnik, Russian and Israeli analysts have shared their views on the possibility of Israel's admission to an "Arab NATO."

    On August 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dropped a hint that Israel may join an anti-Iranian Arab coalition in the event Tehran blocks the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

    "If Iran tries to block the Bab al-Mandab, I am convinced that it will find itself facing a determined international coalition to prevent this. This coalition would also include the state of Israel and all its arms," the Israeli prime minister stated.

    Sputnik reached out to Boris Dolgov, a researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Center for Arab and Islamic Studies and Simon Tsipis, a security analyst at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Israel, asking them whether the Israeli-Arab coalition is possible.

    Israeli-Arab Alliance Sounds 'Absolutely Realistic'

    According to Tsipis, the Israeli-Arab alliance is quite probable, especially when it comes to a confrontation with Iran.

    "The possibility is absolutely real, because Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia have a common interest — to confront Iran. At the beginning of his presidency, [Donald] Trump paid a visit to Saudi Arabia, demonstrating to the world that his policy would be aligned with the Sunnis, led by Saudi Arabia, and directed against the Shiite world, whose leader is Iran. The interests of [the Sunni Arabs and] Israel coincide here. Israel has long been in a very tense political confrontation with Iran," he explained.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference, at Washington Convention Center, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    Analyst: US, Israel Formed 'Highly Professional Working Group' Against Iran
    According to the security analyst, the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) and its nuclear program poses a direct threat to Israel. He believes that Tehran is escalating tensions in Syria by supporting militias on the ground and trying to "build infrastructure for future aggression against Israel from the territory of Syria." Tsipis emphasized that additionally "Iran supports the Hamas group which periodically attacks the Israeli Army from the territory of the Gaza Strip."

    At the same time, he noted that Egypt and Jordan had signed peace treaties with Israel in 1979 and 1994 respectively, and maintained a so-called "cold peace" with Tel Aviv. Given all of the above, the prospect of an Israeli-Arab alliance is "absolutely realistic," Tsipis insists. 

    Moreover, the US and its Arab allies might need Israel's assistance in case of a potential confrontation with Tehran: "Israel boasts substantial naval, air and reconnaissance capabilities," he said. "Participants in the coalition, in particular the United States, would want to resort to Israel's help."

    A Palestinian Hamas military policeman inspects the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip after dozens of rockets were launched Wednesday from the coastal territory ruled by the Islamic militant Hamas group, the Israeli military said
    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    A Palestinian Hamas military policeman inspects the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip after dozens of rockets were launched Wednesday from the coastal territory ruled by the Islamic militant Hamas group, the Israeli military said

    Palestinian Issue to Take Backseat

    As for the Palestinian problem, it would pale in comparison with a "struggle against Iran," the Israeli security analyst opined.

    "In both Jordan and Egypt, Palestinian minorities may oppose this alliance, but they pose no threat to the national security of Egypt or Jordan," he suggested. "The Palestinian issue would fall by the wayside, while the Middle Eastern NATO would become a priority."

    Soldats israéliens
    CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    ‘Inciting Violence’? Palestinian Journalist Detained by IDF for Showing Its Troops at Work
    Commenting on the possible conditions of Israel's participation in a potential anti-Iran alliance, Tsipis presumed that Tel Aviv could be obliged to "stop aggression against Palestinians who live, in particular, in the Gaza Strip," "lift the land and sea blockade from the Gaza Strip" and "open the checkpoints through which humanitarian supplies come to the Gaza Strip." These checkpoints were previously closed by Israel in response to missile strikes by Hamas.

    "In my opinion, Israel will accept these conditions," the security analyst presumed. "First, participation in such a coalition would enhance Israel's prestige in the eyes of many countries of the Muslim world, since it would become a de facto ally. Second, the most important issue for Israel — the Iran problem — would be solved. Even if the IRI is not defeated, it would be significantly weakened in terms of military capabilities."

    According to Tsipis, that would directly play into the hands of Tel Aviv who is seeking to reduce Tehran's influence in Syria and in the Gaza Strip.

    Israeli-Arab Alliance Just Propaganda Rhetoric

    Dolgov holds the opposite opinion. According to him, Netanyahu's statement is nothing but a propaganda stunt, since the Saudi-led Arab coalition would never bring Israel into its fold.

    There is a Sunni-Shiite confrontation in the region," the Russian researcher said. "The Sunnis are led by Saudi Arabia, and the Shiites — by Iran. Iran is also opposed by Israel, who considers Tehran its enemy. As long as the Ayatollahs are in power, Israel will consider Iran its rival. An alliance between Israel and Sunni states, led by Saudi Arabia, is unrealistic. In the Muslim world, it would be perceived rather negatively."

    Israel and Palestine flags
    © AP Photo /
    Trump's Envoy Warns Neither Israel Nor Palestine Will Like US Peace Plan
    However, Dolgov did not rule out that Israel wants to throw its lot in with a potential "Arab NATO."

    Still, even if the Arab states agree to join Israel in a potential alliance, they could demand that Tel Aviv solve the Palestinian problem — a condition Israel is likely to reject, the scholar presumed.

    "The Palestinian issue remains a bone of contention between Israel and the Arab world," Dolgov said. "In this conflict Egypt is in league with the Palestinians. There are a lot of Palestinians and Palestinian organizations in Jordan; they, naturally, will oppose such a solution to the Palestinian problem."

    Israel and Iran have not maintained diplomatic relations since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Over the past decades tensions between the countries have substantially escalated. For its part, Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with the IRI following an attack on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran in January 2016. Saudi-Iranian relations have always been strained over geopolitical and religious issues. Although Tel Aviv and Riyadh do not have any official diplomatic relations, the Saudi Arabian leadership has recently softened its rhetoric towards Israel with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman "recognizing" the right of the Jewish people to have their own land.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump's Envoy Warns Neither Israel Nor Palestine Will Like US Peace Plan
    Israel Closes 2014 War Crimes Probe Without Criminal Charges – Reports
    Mystery Revealed? Israel Possibly Tested Nuclear Weapons in Indian Ocean
    Netanyahu Calls 'Nation-State Law' Protests a Threat to the Existence of Israel
    Israel Strikes Terror Squad That Launched Arson Balloons From Gaza - IDF
    Tags:
    alliance, security, Israeli Armed Forces, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Iran, Gaza Strip, Israel, Syria, United States, Persian Gulf, Middle East, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse