Register
19:48 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975

    New US Defense Bill Not Only Upsetting Russia, But Also China – Ex-DOD Analyst

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    US President Donald Trump signed a $717 billion defense bill on Monday calling it “the most significant investment in our military and our war-fighters in modern history.” Sputnik has discussed this with Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

    Sputnik: So what is your take on this NDAA, it is a huge military budget and I think it was superseded by only the budget during the most active part of the Iraq war…

    Michael Maloof: The largest spending bill that we passed in recent memory, probably ever. It is highly controversial in many respects, not only upsetting Russia but also China. It does provide increases, as you point out, to the military, putting reporting requirements on the Defense Department, basically, to tighten up in the Chinese sphere because Congress feels that the administration hasn't done as much as they could to challenge China and its supremacy in the South and East China seas. What’s interesting now is that a statement that President Trump made upon signing is significant, he basically said in that statement that he will pick and choose what he will and will not implement which will include sanctions, which will include the recognition of Russian "annexation" of Crimea and whether to impose sanctions even though the law stipulates he shall; but increasingly we're seeing that the president in those statements upon signing the legislation giving emphasis or guidance to their administration on what they will or will not do. So it’s a very complicated bill. It gave him more than he really requested and so it’s going to be controversial, it’s basically a budget buster as well I might add, but it also increases the military and replenishes their capabilities as a result of 16-17 years of war, so it’s quite a large piece of legislation.

    This bill is only an authorization bill it’s not an appropriation bill. It authorizes the spending of money, how much money will actually be allocated and appropriated by Congress is a separate exercise, and we don’t know what the Congress will ultimately do there. It may even give him more or even less than what is authorized, but they are authorized to spend up to those amounts. For example, up to 2.6% for pay increases. That authorizes the president to but he may or may not implement it, I’m sure he will, but other factors, the limitations that are imposed upon him, for example, with the F35's to Turkey in response to them wanting to buy the S-400s from Russia. He may or may not impose sanctions depending upon his national security prerogatives as commander in chief. What he’s doing is basically going back to the fact that, I am the commander in chief and  I will decide what’s best in the conduct of US foreign policy.

    READ MORE: McCain 2019 Defense Bill 'Whips' Turkey for S-400 Deal, Targets Russia, China

    Sputnik: What then can you say are the biggest changes, other than the actual numbers that were approved, that we will see as a result of the NDAA that was just signed?

    Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., listens as Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham speaks defending McCain's military record during a town hall meeting at the 3 West Club to launch Graham's “No Nukes for Iran” tour Monday, July 20, 2015, in New York
    © AP Photo / Kevin Hagen
    Silence Speaks Volumes: Trump Under Fire for Failing to Mention McCain When Signing His Signature Bill
    Michael Maloof: You’re going to see another aircraft carrier, a larger navy, you're going to see a larger Air Force, and again, this is new because it’s in response to the defense strategic initiative of looking upon Russia, China, Iran as adversaries if you’ll recall. It diminishes the importance of fighting terrorism. There is a $69 billion contingency fund that was allowed and that’s where a lot of the spending for special operations against ISIS [Daesh*] and Al-Qaeda take place, and that remains relatively at the same level approximately $68-69 billion, but the larger amounts are for capital spending, more aircraft, another aircraft carrier which means you're going to have another carrier strike force out there. We already have twelve.

    READ MORE: ‘Cold War Thinking’: Beijing Says New US Defense Bill Meddles in Chinese Affairs

    Sputnik: If we talk about changes that we might see in foreign policy, of course, Donald Trump is very unpredictable in many ways, but what are your thoughts about what kind of changes we might see after the signing of this?

    Michael Maloof: I think he’s going to show that, notwithstanding what Congress has dictated in the legislation, he’s going to basically pick and choose what he will and will not implement. He has made it very clear that while the legislation is very punitive, not only towards China but also towards Russia, he’s also stated, continuously and consistently, that he wants to have better relations with both countries and especially with Moscow. And he may waive the implementation of sanctions that are in the legislation and citing a waiver for national security reasons and as commander in chief. So I see him doing that a lot more than other presidents have in the past.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    US 2019 Defense Spending Bill Focuses on Countering Russia, China
    US Defense Spending Bill: Trump Delays F-35 Sale to Turkey as Tensions Rise
    ‘Cold War Thinking’: Beijing Says New US Defense Bill Meddles in Chinese Affairs
    Tags:
    Defense Authorization Bill, Donald Trump, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse