Register
17:50 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gold ingots

    Switching From Dollar to Gold: Iran Continues Its Struggle With US Oil Embargo

    © Sputnik / Oleg Lastochkin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1130

    Being subjected to pressure from Washington, Iran has once again turned to the yellow metal as an alternative means of payment. Speaking to Sputnik, Iranian experts have explained how Tehran will conduct oil-for-gold barter deals with African countries and other longstanding partners.

    Iran and its trade partners may switch to gold as a payment instrument to remain invulnerable to US sanctions and invisible to US regulators.

    "There are countries unwilling to be led by the nose by the US and ready to buy Iran's crude," Hasan Khosrowjerdi, chairman of the Iran-Africa Council for Economic Cooperation, told Sputnik Persian. "In addition, there are those who are willing to pay for oil in gold. Any country can carry out barter deals with Iran. I cannot name these countries, because they may have problems. Of course, we are more interested in goods. But gold is a means of payment that is always in demand. In different places it is used as a monetary equivalent."

    Khosrowjerdi explained that gold can strengthen the Iranian national currency, the rial, and therefore Tehran had offered its African partners the oil-for-gold barter plan. "Ghana, South Africa and other African countries have gold reserves," he said. "If they are interested, we are ready to exchange oil for gold."

    US Dollar
    CC0
    Fleeing the Buck: What Will Happen if Gulf States Move Away From the Dollar?
    The chairman of the Iran-Africa Council for Economic Cooperation specified that Iran can exchange oil not only for gold, but also for goods usually imported to Iran.

    Besides this, Khosrowjerdi believes that Iran can strike barter deals with countries that do not succumb to Washington's pressure, namely Russia and China. He noted that Tehran is ready to pay in oil for Chinese and Russian goods.

    For his part, Iranian energy expert Seyed Saeed Mirtorabi referred to the fact that Tehran repeatedly resorted to non-dollar transactions and barter deals during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988).

    "The details of this plan depend on what countries are involved in energy trade with Iran and as well as their ability to pay in gold," Mirtorabi pointed out. "US sanctions make it difficult for Iran to get dollars. In fact, countries under sanctions can switch to non-dollar trade or carry out barter exchanges."

    A picture taken on July 11, 2015 in Athens shows euro coins and banknotes with the map of Europe
    © AFP 2018 / ARIS MESSINIS
    Currency Crisis: Why Turkish Lira's Slump May Backfire on Euro
    The energy expert noted that at present Iran is using the euro and rial as a means of payment. As for barter trade, Iran had a similar experience during the war with Iraq, he remarked. "We sold oil and received goods in exchange," Mirtorabi recalled. "We traded with both developed economies — for example, with Japan — and with developing countries."

    According to Mirtorabi, global players have been using gold as a payment instrument since the 2000s. Today, some states also resort to the use of the precious metal because they have lost confidence in the dollar.

    In 2014, Forbes' contributor Addison Wiggin elaborated how gold helped Iran to resist Washington's sanctions after the US and the EU shut Iran out of SWIFT, the global payments network, in March 2012.

    Having been expelled from SWIFT Iran continued its gas and oil trade with Turkey and India in gold. For its part, Iran could use gold to purchase goods from Russia and China. Washington subsequently stepped up its pressure on gold sales to Iran; that, however, failed to discourage Tehran, Wiggin pointed out in his article entitled "How Gold Helped Iran Withstand U.S. Financial Fury." Iran was reconnected to SWIFT in 2016 after the conclusion of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

    Mirtorabi, commenting on the further use of gold obtained from the sale of oil, referred to the experience Iran had gained during the previous round of sanctions.

    "Iran can use gold in the domestic market or convert gold into a foreign currency," he said. "Being struck by sanctions countries are forced to resort to different methods. During the previous round of sanctions Iran carried out part of its trading operations in gold. This gold was converted into currency in countries such as Turkey, and this currency was imported back to Iran. Now this is also possible."

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Major German Rail Operator, Telecom Firm Curb Iran Projects Amid US Sanctions
    US-Iran Talks Not Happening Due to Lack of 'Interlocutor' - Ex-Indian Diplomat
    Excitement Grows as Gold Rush Town Waits to Discover Contents of Old Buried Safe
    Russia's High Jumper Lasitskene Soars 2m to Win European Gold in Berlin
    Why Foreign Investors are Fleeing US Securities, Turning to Gold, Chinese Bonds
    Tags:
    anti-Iranian sanctions, gold, rial, dollar, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Donald Trump, Africa, Iran, China, Iraq, Ghana, Russia, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse