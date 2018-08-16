Register
16:10 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    DNA

    No More Men: Does Y-Chromosome's Disappearance Mean Male Extinction?

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Recently, media has reported about Czech scientists surveying the degradation of the Y-chromosome. Some experts believe it may completely disappear.

    Vladimir Trifonov, PhD, Biology, Head of the comparative genomics laboratory at the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Sputnik about the chromosome’s extinction, and whether men should be worried.

    Sputnik: What is the Y-chromosome’s function?

    Vladimir Trifonov: Here we are talking about the Y-chromosome of mammals as it occurs in a large number of animals. Its main function is sex determination, because the presence of this chromosome influences the development of male gender characteristics. In addition, the Y-chromosome most often carries genes important for spermatogenesis, as well as carrying color genes for some other animal species, such as guppies.

    READ MORE: 'New I-Motif DNA Can Possibly Turn Genes On and Off' — Professor

    Sputnik: What could be the reason for the Y-chromosome’s degradation?

    DNA
    CC0
    Modifying Human Embryo DNA 'Irresponsible & Dangerous' - Professor
    Vladimir Trifonov: The Y-chromosome is inevitably degrading because it exchanges little information with the X-chromosome. Usually, other chromosomes in our genome exchange parts with their homologues, thus stopping their degradation. The Y-chromosome doesn’t replace its parts with the X-chromosome – that's its evolutionary feature. Once that exchange, which takes place in the process of meiosis, stops, these chromosomes will inevitably degenerate. Therefore, this absolutely regular model of evolution of elements is not recombined. Once they stop recombining, they start degenerating. However, the comparison of the human Y-chromosome with that of a chimpanzee has shown that the rate of this degeneration slows down over time. The initial degeneration process was rather fast, but it has now slowed down and the Y-chromosome is not expected to vanish for hundreds of millions of years.

    Sputnik: What will the Y-chromosome’s extinction mean for the male population?

    Vladimir Trifonov: The process of the Y-chromosome’s loss also occurs in some other mammals, which may serve as a model for the further development of humanity. If we look at some species, like the Ryukyu spiny rat or the Ellobius, we can see that they have lost the Y-chromosome independently. Nothing terrible has happened. Another chromosome of the genome has taken the function of the Y-chromosome; and the genes responsible for spermatogenesis have moved to another part of the genome.

    So this is a natural genome evolution process, which simply slowed down in mammals. However, it is rather fast in different species of fish, for instance. Sometimes we can see different populations of the same species that have different sex chromosomes, which means that the evolution process there is fast. However, there’s no one there raising alarm saying “what could happen if the sex chromosome disappears?” It will just move to another part of the genome.

    Given that mammals have stable systems, one chromosome’s degradation seems inevitable and terrible. But mankind has nothing to be afraid of. These are natural processes that going on for billions of years and nothing bad has happened yet.

    READ MORE: Scientists Finally Decipher DNA of Tiny 'Alien' Found in South American Desert

    Sputnik: Does that mean that there’s no need for humanity to try to somehow prevent the chromosome’s extinction?

    Vladimir Trifonov: Of course. If such a process happens, I’m not sure humanity will live to see it.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    extinction, chromosome, DNA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse