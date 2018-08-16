Register
13:05 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on July 11, 2015 in Athens shows euro coins and banknotes with the map of Europe

    Currency Crisis: Why Turkish Lira's Slump May Backfire on Euro

    © AFP 2018 / ARIS MESSINIS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    103

    A fierce US-Turkish tariff spat and a diplomatic row over the fate of American pastor Andrew Brunson detained in Turkey in 2016 have dealt a heavy blow to the Turkish national currency. Speaking to Sputnik, Russian economists have suggested that the Turkish lira's slump may eventually backfire upon the euro.

    Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum has become the last straw for Turkey's economy, Valery Vaisberg, the director of the analytical department of Region Investment Company told Sputnik.

    "Turkey's balance of payments is rather weak," the analyst explained. "Turkey's inability to export steel and aluminum to the US (and the US is one of the largest buyers of Turkish metallurgical products) has deteriorated the already unfavorable balance of payments. The national currency has found itself in a vulnerable situation. Turkey has a low level of international reserves. Under these circumstances the external obligations of the public and private sectors have grown dramatically. Trump's decision has become the last stone that caused this avalanche."

    On August 10, Donald Trump announced the imposition of a 20-percent duty on aluminum and a 50 percent one on steel.

    "I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20 percent and Steel 50 percent. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!" the US president tweeted.

    Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a board featuring the new Turkish lira samples (File)
    © AFP 2018 / TARIK TINAZAY
    US Encouraged Lira's Decline Could Be Used as 'Political Weapon' - Scholar
    Earlier, Ankara and Washington failed to reach common ground on the fate of a 50-year-old American pastor Andrew Brunson, arrested in Turkey in 2016 over his alleged ties to Recep Tayyip Erdogan's old rival, Fethullah Gulen.

    For its part, Ankara has announced high tariffs against some US goods, including electronics, alcohol, cars, cosmetics and rice.

    Trump's tariff spree has hit the already weak Turkish lira: according to Forbes, "year to date, the lira has lost 42 percent of its value, making it one of the world's biggest forex losers."

    Vaisberg opined that the lira's slump may backfire upon Russia and Europe. For his part, Anton Shabanov, an independent economic analyst, did not rule out that the fall of the Turkish lira could hit the EU's euro.

    "The Turkish lira is directly pegged to the dollar," Shabanov told Sputnik. "It falls substantially, and the Turks at one time took a lot from the European Union. If Turkey is not able to pay its debts (there is a debt of about $140 billion), then the EU will have problems. And, accordingly, there will be problems with the euro."

    The White House in Washington, DC
    © Sputnik / Alexey Agarishev
    White House: US Not Removing Tariffs on Turkey Even if Pastor Brunson Released
    Shabanov referred to a "three day" rule, saying that the main phase of any acute crisis usually lasts for three days. Last week the ruble plummeted sharply, but gradually investors calmed down and started making more rational decisions, he noted. Now all eyes are on the lira.

    According to Vaisberg, 7 to 7.5 liras per dollar is a red line for Turkey.

    "[Turkey's] Central Bank relaxes rules to allow the increase in the capital stock. But the measures that the market expects, namely, a sharp increase in the base rate and possible negotiations with the IMF, are not being taken. Investors do not believe in the ability of the regulator to reverse the situation. And while this continues, the panic will continue."

    According to Vaisberg, it's up to Erdogan to take decisive steps to reverse the situation.

    Meanwhile, the Turkish president signaled that he was ready to switch to national currencies in payments for trade settlements with China, Russia, Iran and Ukraine.

    Speaking to reporters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that Moscow is ready to conduct non-dollar operations with Ankara.

    "The use of national currencies for mutual trade has for several years been one of the tasks that the presidents of Russia and Turkey had set," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    For his part, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has promised to inject $15 billion of direct investment into Turkey's economy during his latest meeting with Erdogan in Ankara.

    Nevetheless, the Turkish lira remained below 6.0 against the dollar on August 16.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Encouraged Lira's Decline Could Be Used as 'Political Weapon' - Scholar
    Erdogan’s Calls to Sell Currency Unlikely to Rescue Turkish Lira – Researcher
    Turkish Lira Rallies Against Dollar as Erdogan Vows to Ditch US Gadgets
    Turkish Lira Turmoil Could Impact EU Markets - Financial Expert
    Tags:
    import tariffs, lira, de-dollarization, trade war, euro, dollar, currency, International Monetary Fund, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sergei Lavrov, Iran, China, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok