Register
05:13 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.

    Not Productive for Brexiteers to Make UK Stay in Single EU Market - Activist

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The chances of the UK securing a Brexit deal before it leaves the European Union next March is only 50:50 according to Latvia's foreign minister. This comes on the back of comments made yesterday by Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt, who said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising and everyone needs to prepare.

    Looking at how true these comments are and if this means Britain is locked into a No Deal, Sputnik spoke to Alex Cairns, Chief Executive Officer of The Youth Vote for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Jeremy Hunt has said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising and everyone needs to prepare. Alex, is that it then? Is Britain heading towards a no deal Brexit?

    A worker arrives at his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London (File)
    © REUTERS / Eddie Keogh
    UK to 'Withstand Brexit Downturn', Businesses Will Continue to Thrive – LabTech CEO
    Alex Cairns: I can understand why Jeremy Hunt said what we said. I don’t think we are heading towards a no deal Brexit. I look at this very objectively in the sense that obviously there are individuals who are not happy with the direction that the UK is heading in. My major concern with this whole process is that the government is in a difficult predicament, in terms of their own party and parties across the House of Commons.

    For two main reasons, one is that I think the white paper did not give all the clarity that some MPs were looking for and I suppose the cabinet division does not help.

    When you’ve got remainers and leavers on both sides of the argument in Theresa May’s cabinet, there will be individuals who will be concerned that we’re heading towards a no deal Brexit and there will be others who are more positive because the of the fact that the white paper is more liberal and less of hard Brexit stance and more of a center ground. I don’t think we’re heading towards a no deal.

    Flags are arranged at the EU headquarters as Britain and the EU launch Brexit talks in Brussels, June 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Brexit Deal Likely to Be Delayed, at Risk of Being Nixed by UK Parl't - Study
    Sputnik: What are your thoughts of Theresa May and the current Conservative government's handling of the Brexit negotiations?

    Alex Cairns: As a CEO of the Youth Vote, I try to be politically neutral in looking at this because I think its much better looking at this from a business perspective… what are the facts? What is the strategy in terms of the direction the country is heading in terms of our negotiation stance, and what potentially is the right thing to do.

    I think Theresa May is in a difficult position, I think she came into Number 10 in quite an uncertain time, for two main reasons; firstly we are departing the European Union and second because Britain faced quite a few terror attacks last year and I think she’s trying to deal with counter terrorism and running the country alongside negotiating our future position with the European Union.

    It does disappoint me that some of the cabinet, is trying to play political football in terms of whether they agree or disagree with what she’s doing and I think actually the right thing to do is get behind the Prime Minister.

    Pro-EU demonstrators wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster London, Britain, July 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    'Severe Trade Disruption': EU Companies Unprepared for No-Deal Brexit – European Trade Groups
    Sputnik: We've experienced lots of gridlock and stalls from Brussels… What impact does this have on the Brexit Negotiations?

    Alex Cairns: It’s not necessarily a good thing; I think any negotiation one of the sides will try to have the upper hand. I think potentially Michel Barnier and the EU have the upper hand for two main reasons… obviously there is a bloc of 27 who want to keep the EU together and who are probably quite frustrated at the UK for voting to leave.

    I think Barnier is exploiting that but I don’t think he’s being unhelpful and I would like to see the EU coming to some sensible arrangements and positions because obviously they have to respect the decision that the majority of the country voted to leave.

    It’s not productive for the negotiators trying to make the country stay in the single market because obviously that would alienate more than 50% of the country, from a business perspective I can understand that because we need to get frictionless trade with Europe but I don’t think its productive to be difficult at the negotiating table.

    I think we should be collaborative and work together as partners, and think that’s the best strategy to take.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Alex Cairns and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

     

    Related:

    UK to 'Withstand Brexit Downturn', Businesses Will Continue to Thrive
    Brexit Deal Likely to Be Delayed, at Risk of Being Nixed by UK Parl't - Study
    EU Companies Unprepared for No-Deal Brexit – European Trade Groups
    Tory Brexiteers to Surprise May by 'Positive' Hard Brexit Plan - Reports
    Brexit Causing Uncertainty Among Foreign Workers in UK - Business Rep
    Tags:
    no deal, EU single market, risks, business, Brexit, Alex Cairns, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse