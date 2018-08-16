Register
01:55 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa August 14, 2018

    Some Speculate Corruption Behind Genoa Bridge Collapse - Journalist

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The death toll continues to rise as rescue workers look for survivors of the bridge collapse. Rescuers have little hope of finding more survivors underneath the Morandi Bridge, where almost 40 vehicles fell 148 feet in the collapse. The cause is not yet known but there have been calls for the heads of the company operating the bridge to resign.

    Hundreds of firefighters worked overnight with lifting gear, climbing equipment and sniffer dogs to try to locate more survivors. The city's authorities have declared two days of mourning. There are 16 people being treated in hospital, 12 of them in a serious condition.

    The Morandi Bridge, built in the 1960s, stands on the A10 toll motorway, an important conduit for goods traffic from local ports, which also serves the Italian Riviera and southeast coast of France. Sputnik spoke to Journalist Laurie Timmers about the latest from Genoa.

    Sputnik: What’s the latest from Genoa?

    Laurie Timmers: Rescue operations are still ongoing in Genoa after the bridge collapsed, several fire brigade operators are currently on site digging with machines and with bare hands in order to find all those people who are currently missing.

    It’s currently unknown how many people are missing, because we not just speaking about the residents living in that area but also cars and trucks circulating on the bridge at the moment it collapsed.

    The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa in this picture released by Italian firefighters on August 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Italian Firefighters Press Office
    Genoa Tragedy Takes Lives of Entire Family
    So it’s not known how many people are exactly missing, but its certified that 39 people died, and at least 15 people were injured, 9 of which are critical at the moment. Another quite concerning is the number of people that have been evacuated, hundreds of people that have lost homes.

    They have been relocated to hotels and guest houses within the area, they might stay for a period that’s probably medium to long term as what’s left of the bridge has to be destroyed and possibly rebuild in the next years.

    Sputnik: How have the authorities responded to the tragedy, with transport minister calling for resignations?

    Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 14, 2018 in this still image taken from a video
    © REUTERS / Local Team via Reuters TV
    Bridge Collapse in Genoa Caused by Human Error - Chief Prosecutor
    Laurie Timmers: Danilo Toninelli who is transport for transport and infrastructure is not resigning, he has not mentioned recognition. He was cited by the deputy prime minister on what he proposes of the Highway concession management, the highways of Italy that is a private society Bennatonne is major shareholder of.

    Together with the eradication of these rights of the highway management, he is calling for at least 150 million euros fines for the negligence of the structure.

    Sputnik: Were there warnings about the bridge and has safety regulations been ignored?

    Laurie Timmers: It is possible; I mean its speculation at the moment because there’s no official confirmation yet on the matter.

    With the speculation there is corruption in Italy when building structures, so there could be a chance that if safety regulations were in place and the right materials for buildings were used and if everything was done correctly maybe this wasn’t going to happen. So there is a case that maybe foreign materials were used in the building, some safety regulations were not in place

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Laurie Timmers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Genoa Tragedy Takes Lives of Entire Family
    Bridge Collapse in Genoa Caused by Human Error - Chief Prosecutor
    French Official Slams Salvini Over Anti-Migration Stance Amid Genoa Tragedy
    Governor Mulls Possible Restoration of Collapsed Genoa Bridge
    Leaked Two-Year-Old Document Shows Collapsed Genoa Bridge Needed Urgent Repairs
    Tags:
    corruption, safety regulations, construction, casualties, Morandi Bridge, Laurie Timmers, Genoa, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok