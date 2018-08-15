Register
16:26 GMT +315 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags of Germany, Russia and the EU

    Idea of Russia-EU Free Trade Area 'Still Appealing' - Lower Saxony's PM

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    Lower Saxony's Prime Minister Stephan Weil has told Sputnik that he supports the lifting of sanctions against Russia. He has also criticized the new US sanctions since a Russian connection to the Skripal case hasn't been substantiated.

    Sputnik: Mr. Weil, in your speech you mentioned Ostpolitik as a good tradition of the SPD; you also mentioned the polls which show most German citizens are for good relations with Russia. Wouldn't it be obvious for the SPD to go on calling for that and thus reach more people?

    Stephan Weil: That's true. In fact, the SPD has been advocating for a dialogue, cooperation, and partnership with Russia for many decades. This position has very strong backing in German society which is shown by surveys, regardless of the electorate's [political] preferences. I believe that it would be good for the SPD to stick to this policy. I totally agree that we should stress the importance of this policy even more. German society, to a large extent, supports the idea that we need good, friendly, relations with Russia.

    READ MORE: EU Slaps Sanctions on Six Russian Companies Over Crimea

    Sputnik: Does the German Foreign Minister understand that?

    Stephan Weil: There is agreement on this.

    Sputnik: You have the great advantage of having someone who knows more than any other German about Russia, namely Gerhard Schröder. Do you use this potential to personally get to know Russia?

    Farm
    © Sputnik / Svetlana Samsonova
    Goats vs Sanctions: Meet Russian Farmer Whose Herd Thrives Thanks to Restrictions
    Stephan Weil: I have great respect for Gerhard Schröder's work. However, my personal relations with Russia are essentially based on my regular visits to the country. I've been Lower Saxony's Prime Minister for five and a half years now, and I believe that I visited Russia four times during that period, and I'm going to travel there again this year. I want to stress that Lower Saxony is really interested in sustainable and lasting relations with Russia. And if you want to maintain relationships, then you have to see each other.

    Sputnik: Given the current US trade war situation, is it not the time to reactivate the concept of the Free Trade Area from Vladivostok to Lisbon?

    Stephan Weil: It's obvious that if the European Union is now signing free trade agreements with many of the world's regions, we also need to think about how to do that within Europe. And Russia is part of Europe despite much of its territory being in Asia, but I believe the idea of creating a large European free trade area is still really appealing. This is certainly not a project to be implemented overnight, but the fact that we talk about it again seems quite telling.

    READ MORE: US Anti-Russia Sanctions Over "Chemical Weapons" Hurt OPCW Authority — Moscow

    Sputnik: Your Eastern German counterparts, economic authorities, and some policymakers are also opposed to the sanctions. What do you think the chances are of at least reducing these sanctions?

    Stephan Weil: The Berlin coalition agreement says that with the further implementation of the Minsk agreement, there is a hope that in some way it will be possible to reduce sanctions. That would certainly be the right way to go. We need to stress that these arguments that we are talking about have not been provoked exclusively by the West, but Russia, with its actions in the Crimea and Ukraine, has also contributed to them. It's very rare that only one side is responsible for a conflict, and this case is no exception.

    Sputnik: Volkswagen and other big companies are present in Russia now. The new US sanctions may also affect third parties, such as German companies. Is this a serious threat to the German and Lower Saxon economies?

    The US and EU flags, left and right, fly side by side at the European Council building in Brussels
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    German Businesses Urge EU, Berlin to Defend Against US Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Stephan Weil: There certainly is some risk. We are worried that sanctions are becoming a kind of a political tool in current conflicts. And of course, that spoils good economic and political relations. The economy needs stable framework conditions, and the constant threats of new sanctions are the opposite of that.

    The US now plans to impose new sanctions over Russia's alleged use of warfare agents, and I have a lot of questions in this regard. I'm a lawyer and I believe it's very important for any allegation to be substantiated. And even in this regard, I don't think that further sanctions could lead to greater political progress than we have experienced in the past. Actually, the opposite is true. We don't need more sanctions. We need more cooperation and more dialogue.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Foreign Secretary Hunt Praises US for Announcing New Anti-Russia Sanctions
    German AfD Party Leader Calls West's Anti-Russian Sanctions 'Senseless'
    German Economics Ministry: US Pledges No Sanctions on Russian Pipelines
    German Businesses Urge EU, Berlin to Defend Against US Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Tags:
    free trade, sanctions, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse