Register
02:18 GMT +314 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People demonstrate against the US biotechnology giant Monsanto and its genetically modified crops and pesticides, in Asuncion, on May 25, 2015 two days after thousands of people hit the streets in cities across the world to protest against the company.

    Monsanto Case Reveals Corporate Attempts to Corrupt US Science - Scholar

    © AFP 2018 / NORBERTO DUARTE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Californian jury has ordered Monsanto, an agrochemical company, to pay $289 million to a man suffering from cancer caused by a product manufactured by the corporation. The jury concluded that the firm had failed to warn its clients about cancer risks associated with the product's main ingredient – glyphosate.

    Sputnik discussed the significance of the case with Sheldon Krimsky, Lenore Stern Professor of Humanities and Social Sciences in the Department of Urban and Environmental Policy and Planning at Tufts University.

    Sputnik: How landmark is this case, in your view? What boost could it give to other pending lawsuits against the corporation?

    Sheldon Krimsky: I think this is a very important lawsuit. First of all, it’s the first major lawsuit against an herbicide that is now the most widely used herbicide in the world. And it became the most widely used herbicide when genetically modified seeds were developed to be used with this particular herbicide.

    The judge in this case decided that it would not be a class action case; instead the courts have said that they’re going to rule these one at a time. In such cases like this you have to have a demonstration of two things.

    A protester holds a placard reading Monsanto kills, during a march against the multinational agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology company Monsanto, in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, May 20, 2017
    © AP Photo / Claude Paris
    Agent Orange, White Phosphorus... Roundup: Monsanto's Killer History in Full
    First, you have to demonstrate general causality – that the substance in general can cause the effects that the individual is claiming. And then you have to show particular causality – that the individual in question was damaged by this particular substance. Without general causality you really cannot have particular causality.

    Sputnik: Monsanto has more than once been accused of ghostwriting researches that whitewash their production; what’s your take on the company’s tactics with that?

    Sheldon Krimsky: What we have learned in the past is that litigations have revealed documents to the public that would not have been revealed were there not what we call discovery documents during litigation. In the tobacco, lead and asbestos industries we have seen that these industries have manipulated science and have produced their own science to protect their products.

    In this litigation I have studied the documents of Monsanto with another journalist and we have learned that they too have tried to influence the scientific process and the scientific community.

    First of all, by what we call ghostwriting articles – they write the articles and then they get scientists for money to put their names on the articles, and then they submit them to journals.

    Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop at Bonneuil-Sur-Marne near Paris, France, June 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    Monsanto Ordered to Pay $289Mln to Dying Man for Causing Cancer – Reports
    We have also learned from the litigation documents that they have tried to influence journal editors to retract papers that were not favorable to their product. These are some of the concerns as well as undue influence with American agencies that regulate these substances, like the Environmental Protection Agency.

    That’s what their own internal documents reveal; and it doesn’t bode well for the way that the company has operated in the world of science and herbicides.

    Sputnik: How can we fight corporate meddling in science to ensure that prophecies don’t come before scientific facts? What about the government’s control on this, why did they lack it in this particular sphere?

    Sheldon Krimsky: That is a very important question. For 30 years I have fought vigorously for conflict of interest principles and disclosure. Many journals have now adopted principles of conflict of interest.

    The better journals will refuse articles that have been ghostwritten and they will refuse corporate efforts to influence the outcome of journals. Unfortunately, there are still journals that don’t pay attention to conflict of interest, but we still have a way to go. Although there has been some success in the ethics of journal publications, as far as the secret of production of knowledge by corporations, it’s almost impossible to stop.

    Nuclear explosion
    CC0 / NNSA / Nevada Site Office / The BADGER explosion
    Cancer Study May Win Fallout Victims Compensation for First US Nuclear Test
    Scientists themselves have to operate with ethical principles that they will not accept the influence of journals on their publications. For example, in my university, if you accept a contract or a grant from a corporation, it cannot come with any provisions that we would allow the corporations to influence the outcome of our studies.

    We would not allow the corporations to determine whether we publish the results or where we publish the results. The autonomy of the investigator must be considered foremost; and if all universities adopted these principles and if all journals adopted the principles of transparency and of conflict of interest, then I think we would have a better system.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Sheldon Krimsky and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Agent Orange, White Phosphorus... Roundup: Monsanto's Killer History in Full
    Monsanto Ordered to Pay $289Mln to Dying Man for Causing Cancer – Reports
    Bayer Completes Acquisition of Monsanto Amid Public Discontent
    US Endorses Merger of Bayer and Monsanto Despite German Public Discontent
    Tags:
    genetically modified, herbicide, litigation, cancer, science, corruption, Monsanto, Sheldon Krimsky, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse