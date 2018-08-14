Validity of Attack on Maduro Needs to Be Probed Before US Involvement - Scholar

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has said that he would allow US FBI agents into the country to help investigate the alleged assassination attempt against him.

Will this unlikely partnership, if the investigation goes ahead, help solve the mystery of who tried to kill the controversial leader? Sputnik spoke with Luis Angosto Ferrandez, a lecturer in Latin American studies at the University Of Sydney.

Sputnik: Will the FBI cooperate with Maduro?

Luis Angosto Ferrandez: It remains to be seen. … Maduro’s statement was possibly rhetorical, demonstrating that he is really serious about it being a terrorist attack and that they do not have anything to hide.

The validity of the attack needs to be considered before the FBI gets involved.

Luis Angosto Ferrandez: It’s very uncertain, but he will be subjected to electoral decisions, even though the economic crisis in the country is quite brutal and there is substantial political instability.

Over the past few years we have seen that the opposition has failed to gain support due to their own internal problems … even desperate attempts to oust the government have little chance of succeeding.

