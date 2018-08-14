Brexit Causing Uncertainty Among Foreign Workers in UK - Business Rep

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development issued a report, indicating that the UK enterprises are struggling to recruit high-skilled migrants due to the fallen numbers of migration from EU countries.

Sputnik spoke to Gavin Mochan, Sales Director at S1 jobs, about the report and the impact for the British economy.

Sputnik: What have you experienced in your industry with regards to employment and skill shortages?

Gavin Mochan: S1 sits in a privileged position, we see recruitment levels for direct clients and recruitment agencies, and you can definitely see a drop in supply for non EU workers across the market.

If you look at industries like production manufacturing, retail, common contact centers and the most acute one is in hospitality catering and tourism where you’re seeing well into double digit declines in those sectors.

Gavin Mochan: The government needs to provide absolute clarity as to what the situation will be for none UK workers post- Brexit situation. The other thing the report and what we are seeing, that’s less being commented on, is the economic situation. If you look at Poland as a Prime example, Poland as an economy has been doing much better, over the last few years.

You have two things at hand here, you have, Brexit creating uncertainty for none UK workers and the economy for Poland has been growing steadily and the GDP for Poland has doubled since 1990, so you’ve got those two factors at play.

I think a lot of none skilled workers living in the UK, there’s uncertainty and a feeling of them being unwelcome.

Sputnik: How do you see this impacting the industry after Brexit?

Gavin Mochan: We are seeing continuous deterioration in all these sectors.

So I see the situation getting a lot worse, before it gets better and the solution does lie with the government to provide clarity for those individuals.

Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Gavin Mochan and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.