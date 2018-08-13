Register
22:50 GMT +313 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants queue during a daily food distribution close to the city hall in Calais

    Tory Government's Stance Toward Migrants Not Welcoming - Expert

    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Companies in Britain are suffering from a supply shock as fewer EU citizens come to the UK, and businesses struggle to fill vacancies.

    The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development said the number of applicants per vacancy had fallen since last summer across all levels of skilled jobs, and said shortages were forcing many companies to raise wages.

    The number of people moving to the UK from other EU countries has fallen to its lowest level since 2013, according to the latest official figures, with the net figure for long-term migration from the bloc at 101,000 in 2017. The number of people applying for the average low-skilled vacancy has fallen from 24 to 20 in the past year and from 19 to 10 for medium-skilled posts.

    Modern-age buildings in the business area of London city.
    CC BY 2.0 / Wit Suphamungmee
    Analyst: Disruption of Financial Cycle With Hard Brexit Would Be Catastrophic for EU & UK
    The research urges the government to step up investment in skills development and ensure that its post-Brexit immigration policy with regard to EU nationals will enable employers to "continue to recruit both low- and high-skilled EU migrants," given the projected rise in recruitment difficulties in the years ahead.

    Sputnik spoke to Rob Abdul, Digital expert and political commentator, about the report and the impact for the British economy.

    Sputnik: What did you make of the report?

    Rob Abdul: The government have decided even before Theresa May was Prime minister you’ve had the Wind rush scandal occurred. The policy is to create what the Tories call a hostile environment, if you are a migrant, even from the EU, the stance from the Tory government is clear — you are not welcome. I’m not surprised what I’m reading today.

    I have friends who have many businesses in the UK, they are tax payers, they contribute to the economy, they provide jobs and privately they me, they feel unwelcome in this country. It’s a really sad thing to hear.

    EU and Union flags fly above Parliament Square during a Unite for Europe march, in central London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Number of Jobs Grows in London Despite Negative Brexit Forecasts – UK Think Tank
    Sputnik: Do you see a situation where the government can improve the situation?

    Rob Abdul: I believe that it will get worse, under the current Tory government. Things will only get worse as things aren’t improving for migrant workers, and we constantly hear there is quota to allow certain people in.

    The home office has made a shambles with the Wind-Rush Scandal. It’s doesn’t just affect from the Caribbean or that side of the world, it’s had a resounding effect on around the EU.

    Sputnik: How do you see this impacting the industry after Brexit?

    Rob Abdul: Nobody actually knows what Brexit will be, we get told it might be a hard Brexit; it might be a no deal. People need to stick to the facts on these things, Theresa May back in April 2016, and she was actually a remainer.

    I find she was very passionate as a person who wanted to remain, now she suddenly gets thrusted into being the person that now leads Brexit, it does seem a little coincidental that all of a sudden we will get a good Brexit from someone who in her heart believes we shouldn’t have Brexit.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Rob Abdul and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Analyst: Disruption of Financial Cycle With Hard Brexit Catastrophic for EU & UK
    Brexit U-Turn? Poll Shows Over 100 UK MPs Switch From Leave to Remain
    Number of Jobs Grows in London Despite Negative Brexit Forecasts – UK Think Tank
    UK Chancellor Urges EU to Accept PM May's 'Fair & Sensible' Brexit Plan
    Half of Brits Want Second Brexit Referendum if Talks Fail – Poll
    Tags:
    economic losses, jobs, business, migration, Rob Abdul, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse