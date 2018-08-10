Register
17:58 GMT +310 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Alex Jones

    Twitter Not Banning Infowars: ‘US Laws Don't Define Hate Speech Clearly' - Prof

    CC BY 2.0 / Sean P. Anderson
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Twitter will not suspend controversial radio host and blogger Alex Jones of InfoWars. The social network's CEO, Jack Dorsey, tweeted that his posts did not violate any rules. Apple, Facebook, YouTube and Spotify have either banned or punished the conspiracy theorist.

    Sputnik talked about Twitter's decision not to suspend Alex Jones of InfoWars with Mark Gregory, an associate professor in network engineering at RMIT University.

    Sputnik: In your view does the decision by Apple, Facebook, YouTube and also Spotify to limit Alex Jones's presence on their platforms amount to limitations of free speech? What's your take on it?

    Bernie Sanders Run From Alex Jones At LAX Airport
    © Photo: Youtube / The Alex Jones Channel
    WATCH Bernie Sanders Stonewall Alex Jones at Los Angeles Airport

    Mark Gregory: My take is very similar to that that has been put by Twitter and that they need to look carefully at what's been said before they take action to kick people off their platforms. Really, you would say that what they've done is a knee-jerk reaction to a backlash by people that are affected, and really when you look at what he's said, it's a matter really for the courts, if they believe that defamation has occurred in this particular case, but in general most countries have laws that prohibit calling for violence or some type of racial hatred, whether it be racial or religious hatred, and really as long as people are within those rules the platforms need to be careful to ensure that people are allowed do you have free speech.

    READ MORE: 'Censorship': Donald Trump Jr Slams US Senator Backing Ban on Alex Jones

    Sputnik: It's still a bit of a surprise to me, you've got Apple, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify obviously taking Jones off their platforms and then you've got Twitter whose decision is to ultimately retain Jones's account and make it active - are you surprised that Twitter has gone against the grain, so to speak, in its opposition to the way that Apple, Facebook, Spotify and YouTube have gone, because at the end of the day they're all American companies and you've got to have expected that there is quite a bit of pressure been enacted from the powers that be from above, so it's still a bit of a surprise, well it is to me, what do you think?

    Mark Gregory: I think many American companies are struggling right now to deal with what you would call the conspiracy theorists, the fake news purveyors, and also the amount of political wrangling that's happening on these websites; so they're really struggling. And I think the other issue is that the United States doesn't have clear laws that many countries have in terms of defining clearly what is hate speech or inciting violence, and so, therefore, the gray laws, or the lack of clear laws in the United States is making it very difficult for the companies to operate.

    I think this has to be looked at in context that there's another aspect to this and the other aspect to this is, as we found in Australian, where a person in Australia sued one of these platforms for defamation and the company argued that the material was published somewhere else outside of Australia and therefore the defamation law here didn't hold and, of course, here the courts here found that the defamation law here applied here and that the platform in effect was published here, so this is another matter that these companies are struggling with, which is the globalization of news.

    READ MORE: 'Fascism': UK Right-Wing Activist Robinson on Instagram Shutting His Account

    Right now we're seeing the United States struggling to go through a process of trying to work out how it actually deals with all of this. We've had conspiracy theorists, we've had fake news, these things are not new, the question is how do we deal with them, and I suppose the other thing for these companies really is they're also concerned about the backlash that can occur if they seen not to be taking action, and we've seen this particularly affect Facebook, because of what Facebook's actions have been recently in terms of selling people's data and onselling the information that people are putting into Facebook, so part of it you can attribute to companies trying to look squeaky clean at the moment, whether this will hold in the longer term we are yet to see.

    READ MORE: Acclaimed Venezuelan News Site Latest Victim in Facebook Censorship Spree

    Sputnik: There are concerns that Jones's conspiracy theories lead to harassment of various individuals by his fans. In your view, is it his problem or rather the problem of law enforcement? I think it's got a correlation to your last stance in terms of the clarification that this particular issue has caused, isn't it?

    Supporters of English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson are confronted by police officers as they demonstrate in London, Britain July 14, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Not 'Made in Britain': Tommy Robinson Protests Funded by Hardline US Think Tank

    Mark Gregory: Yes, it's very important to understand that the principle of free speech is that people can say what they want to say, however, free speech has always been balanced by laws, generally by laws that prohibit such things as pedophilia, incitement to violence, racial hatred and other laws that balance the right to free speech. The issue is that if people put comments on something like Twitter or Facebook or another site, is it often that people are following up with those comments with even worse comments, the difficulty then is actually tracking any of the people that have provided any of those comments down, so what generally tends to happen is that people are targeting the people that actually start the conversation off because those people can be easily identified as starting the conversation off; so the courts will need to be very careful in terms of looking into what that person that started the conversation has said, and if they've broken one of the laws, well, then, of course, the court will take action.

    READ MORE: InfoWars' Alex Jones Accuses 'Demon' Mueller of 'Covering For Child Rape'

    The problem for the social media companies is that it's one thing to take people off the sites or to block them, but they're not providing an appeals process, and if you feel that you've been taken off one of these sites incorrectly you need to be able to appeal to have your identity, your post reinstated, they need to understand that most times they're using automatic algorithms to work out who to take off and who to block, so people do need an appeals process. We've seen a case where people have been taken off these sites and they have not really done anything wrong.

    The views and opinions expressed by Mark Gregory are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    ban, Twitter, Infowars, Alex Jones
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse