Register
18:17 GMT +310 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Golden Pass LNG Terminal on the Sabine-Neches Waterway in Sabine Pass, Texas

    Caught in the Crossfire: Why American LNG May Fall Prey to US-China Trade War

    © Photo: goldenpassterminal.com
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    150

    In response to an August wave of tariffs from Washington, China has taken tit-for-tat measures, targeting American liquefied natural gas (LNG), one of the Trump administration's most sensitive assets. Speaking to Sputnik, Chinese trade researcher Mei Xinyu opined that the tariff war would seriously backfire upon the US in due course.

    US liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to China have been caught in the crossfire amid the ongoing tariff war between Washington and Beijing.

    President Donald Trump anchored his hopes on US LNG and vowed to make the US an energy super-power. It was expected that China would play a significant role in Trump's grand design.

    "China needs to import very, very large amounts of LNG and from their point it would be very logical to import more of it from us, if for no reason other than to diversify their sources of supply. It would also have the side effect of reducing the deficit," US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told Bloomberg TV in March 2018.

    This picture taken on March 7, 2014 shows a man working beside a cargo ship in Qingdao port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Tightening the Screws: How US-China Trade War Backfired on American Firms
    China's demand for natural gas is steadily growing as Beijing closes obsolete coal-fired power plants as part of its fight with air pollution. In the first half of 2018, Chinese imports of US LNG grew 17 percent when compared with the same period last year.

    Moreover, in May 2018, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Liu He and Secretary of Commerce Ross agreed to further increase deliveries of super-chilled American fuel to China.

    However, US-China trade frictions have dramatically escalated since June 15, when Trump confirmed that a 25 percent tariff would be imposed on $50 billion in Chinese goods. In July, Washington introduced high duties against $34 billion in Chinese imports. This month the Trump administration has promised to subject an additional $16 billion in Chinese products to 25-percent tariffs, starting August 23. Beijing has responded with tit-for-tat measures, targeting US LNG among other American exports.

    Speaking to Sputnik China, Mei Xinyu, a researcher at China's Ministry of Commerce, emphasized that Washington had shot itself in the foot, adding that the PRC would preserve its status as a global trading power no matter what.

    "The US is ranked second after China in terms of exports," Mei said. "However, the gap between China and the United States is almost twofold. And it is unlikely that a trade war will affect China's status as a world trading power."

    Yuan banknotes and US dollars are seen on a table in Yichang, central China's Hubei province on August 14, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Going Nuclear: Will China Dump US Bonds, Dollar to Stop Trump's Trade War?
    He stressed that in July, Chinese exports to the US had grown by 12.2 percent despite the US tariff war. Mei added that in the first seven months China's exports to the US had increased by 13.3 percent.

    "So, the impact of American tariffs on China is very limited, the maximum effect they could have only at the very beginning of the trade war," the scholar said. "However, for the United States, its consequences will become more tangible and heavy in due course."

    Meanwhile, Russia's LNG supplies to China are growing steadily. In July, two Arc7 ice-class tankers "Vladimir Rusanov" and "Eduard Tolle" delivered the first batch of Russian LNG to China within the framework of the Yamal LNG project.

    Beijing is actively discussing the increase in natural gas supplies with Moscow. The options for the construction of the second branch of the "Power of Siberia" gas pipeline from the East Siberian fields are being worked out. There is also an option for the construction of an "Altai" gas pipeline from the West Siberian deposit. In February, Gazprom came up with the plan to build a pipeline to delivery Russian natural gas from Sakhalin to China.

    That means that the energy gap left by the US amid the Sino-American trade war could be quickly filled by Russian hydrocarbons.

    The views and opinions expressed by Mei Xinyu are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Juncker Sets Condition for EU to Buy More US LNG
    Why US LNG Can't Hold a Candle to Russian Gas Supplies in Europe
    Gazprom Will Always Be Most Profitable in Europe - Analyst on US LNG Sales
    'Europe Just Isn't a Destination at the Moment for US LNG' - Commodity Analyst
    EU Agrees to Buy ‘Unwanted’ US LNG to Hold Off Tariffs on German Cars - Analysts
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, import tariffs, natural gas, Power of Siberia, Yamal LNG, liquefied natural gas (LNG), Liu He, Wilbur Ross, Donald Trump, Asia-Pacific, China, United States, Russia, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse