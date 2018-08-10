Register
08:34 GMT +310 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Banderas de EEUU y Rusia

    US Establishment Push Sanctions to Derail Paul’s Mission to Russia - Ex-Diplomat

    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump’s enemies helped launch new sanctions against Moscow that were timed to undermine US Senator Rand Paul’s bid to mend relations during his trip to Russia this week, former Foreign Service Officer and adviser to Senate Republican leaders, Jim Jatras, told Sputnik.

    On Wednesday, the US State Department rolled out two rounds of anti-Russia sanctions over the Skripal affair. The first set will be implemented August 22 and the second round three months later unless Russia agrees to chemical weapons inspections.

    Russian Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev on Thursday said the new US sanctions will harm bilateral relations just days after he agreed with Senator Rand Paul to send a delegation to Washington. On Wednesday, Paul said he delivered a letter from Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration about how the two countries could work together in many areas.

    Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at Skolkovo Foundation Board of Trustees meeting
    © Sputnik / Alexander Astafyev
    'We Will Call It a Declaration of Economic War': Russian Prime Minister Warns US from Sanctions on Banking, Currency
    "This baseless ‘finding’ by the State Department, with heavy pressure from [US] Congress, appears to be an attempt to blunt any possible progress towards better relations with Moscow stemming from Senator Rand Paul’s visit and his delivery of Trump’s letter to Putin," Jatras said on Thursday.

    A State Department official told reporters on Wednesday that the first round of sanctions target security-related exports while the second includes measures such as restricting bank loans, suspending Aeroflot flights, banning almost all exports, and downgrading diplomatic relations.

    Trump’s enemies, Jatras added, within the bureaucracy — including some of his own appointees — are trying to undermine the president’s overtures to Moscow "and further erode his executive authority."

    "Besides blocking every possible path to rapprochement with Russia, this is another step to setting Trump up for removal from office," he said.

    Jatras acknowledged that the harsh second set of sanctions that have been announced looked almost certain to be imposed after the November midterm congressional elections.

    "It’s hard to see at this juncture how that will be avoided. Russia will not submit to inspections, which the US is arrogantly demanding, as if she were some pipsqueak country like Libya," he said.

    One of the Kremlin towers in Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Analysts on How US Anti-Russian Sanctions May Affect Ruble, Foreign Investors
    Jatras noted that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) certified in 2017 that the Russians had completely destroyed 100 percent of their chemical weapons stockpile while the United States still had almost 10 percent of theirs, which are not expected to be gone until 2023.

    "In the absence of capitulating to the US demand, which Russia will not do, legally Trump can waive the sanctions," Jatras said. "But I believe this is part of the political trap being laid for him."

    If Trump waives the sanctions he risks further hyping the charges of treason against him as well as inviting new legislation passed by a margin he cannot veto, Jatras warned.

    "If the harsher measures go into effect in November, it is hard to overstate how dangerous that will be. These are the kind of things that countries do just one step from totally breaking diplomatic relations in advance of war," he said.

    Downgrading diplomatic relations, Jatras added, would likely mean withdrawing the US ambassador from Moscow and expelling the Russian ambassador in Washington while maintaining relations — if at all — at the charge d’affaires level.

    The new sanctions were reckless, dangerous and unjustified, Jatras stressed.

    "In a word, this is insanity. What’s perhaps worst is that this political warfare is being conducted with a total disregard for the truth, much less an honest attempt to find it," he said. "It’s worse than a presumption of guilt — it’s a positive, unambiguous verdict of guilt."

    Various police, Army and other emergency service personal attend a scene in Durrington near Salisbury, England, Monday March 19, 2018, as a car is taken away for further investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia
    © AP Photo / Ben Birchall/PA
    Russian Embassy Slams New US Sanctions Tied to Salisbury Poisoning as 'Draconian'
    Jatras said Washington and London know perfectly well that the accusations of Moscow’s involvement in the Skripal poisoning are completely false.

    On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow considers Washington's new anti-Russia sanctions tied to the Salisbury attack to be unlawful and unacceptable. Moscow was holding off on its response until Washington clarifies the move, he added.

    On March 4, Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have refuted the allegations as groundless.

    Related:

    US Imposing Sanctions on Russia Over Skripal Poisoning - State Department
    Russia's Rusal Reports Double Increase in IFRS Net Profit Amid US Sanctions
    Russia Has 'Good Reason' to Bet on Gold Amid US Sanctions - Veteran Trader
    'Sanctions Ruin My Academic Career' - Ex-US Envoy to Russia
    Tags:
    sanctions, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse