Register
08:11 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Visitors at the exhibition by winners of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest

    Stenin Contest Winner Speaks About Challenges Facing Photojournalists

    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The winners of the 2018 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest were announced in Moscow on Monday. Sputnik spoke with Luis Tato, first prize winner in the Top News category for his photo series “Kenya's Post-Election Turmoil.”

    Sputnik: In what ways has participating and winning this contest impacted your work?

    Luis Tato: The impact of being awarded in this contest is great in terms of promoting my work and giving me energy to keep working hard. It is a big motivation and it’s great to be recognized in this way after all the hard work. Hopefully, some work and assignments will come my way after this recognition. It’s been amazing to be inspired by the rest of the awarded photographers and I feel honored for being part of such an amazing group of talented people.

    Sputnik: How important is this event for budding photographers like you?

    Luis Tato: There’re two main points that make this contest important. First of all, I think it’s a beautiful and an important way to create a tribute to Andrey Stenin, a Russian photojournalist who died while on duty. Secondly, I think this is a great event to promote and celebrate young photographers. It gives us the opportunity of growing professionally and promoting our work. This is a very difficult profession nowadays, especially for young people who want to make a career and this contest gives the tools and the opportunities to people to keep working.

    At the exhibition of Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest finalists' works at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    'Journalism Can Change the World for Better' - 2017 Stenin Photo Contest Winner
    Sputnik: What about the works submitted by your fellow contestants this year? Have you been able to look at their work? Have you got any personal favorites?

    Luis Tato: I’ve seen the works. I think that the quality of the work in this year’s contest is just amazing. I can see a lot of talent in the photographers awarded this year. I’m amazed and inspired by every one of them. I was especially surprised by the quality of the work in the “News” category, I liked both singles and series, and the “Portrait” category as well; I think they are very good. Regarding single images, my favorite one is Maria Plotnikova’s picture – a cow drinking water in front of an observatory in Russia. I think this is a very beautiful image.

    Sputnik: How significant is photojournalism in general in terms of drawing attention to events surrounding us?

    Luis Tato: I think photojournalism is key as an informative tool nowadays. We have this space of lacking information on social media and fake news. I think photojournalism is very interesting in terms of informative value, because pictures are universal, you don’t need a language [to understand them]. Images can be understood by anyone, at anytime and anywhere. Every one of us has iconic pictures in our minds that help us to understand the world; that have changed our perception of reality. I definitely think that photojournalism is alive, the quality and talent of photographers and storytellers is outstanding, and somehow images can change lives.

    Turkey History on the Road Breakfast My Planet, single, honorable mention
    © Photo : Sebnem Coskun, Stenincontest
    Finalists of the 2018 Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest
    25
    Sputnik: Sometimes photojournalists have to work in quite dangerous environments like warzones; what are the main challenges of this profession, in your personal experience? Over the years there have been photographers that have been killed in warzones, what would you like to add to that?

    Luis Tato: Photojournalists nowadays are facing a lot of challenges. This profession can be difficult and risky, especially considering that nowadays journalists and photographers are seen as a target, especially during conflicts, since there are people who what to create a news blackout to protect their power or their own interest. So I think the main challenge nowadays is to make people understand how important it is to have a free press, how important it is to respect the profession of photojournalists. They’ve been working to create powerful reporting that somehow leaves us speechless and leads all of us to a better place as a society. I think that people are forgetting the importance of press and they are starting to see journalists and photographers as the enemy. We are actually working for the general interest.

    Клюквенное сердце
    © Photo : Sergey Gapon , Stenincontest
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    8
    Sputnik: What are your aspirations for the future as a photojournalist?

    Luis Tato: I’m currently based in Nairobi, Kenya from where I’m covering several regions on the African continent for news agencies and media outlets. So, for now [my aspirations are] to keep working hard here and try to understand this beautiful and complex region through my photography. I’m just a regular young guy and my aspirations are to keep learning and doing this amazing profession while making a living. I can imagine myself working here in Africa for a few more years, with my only aspiration being [to become] a better photographer every day.

    Related:

    Topless Ladies Clash in Sexy Soccer 2018 Contest in Berlin (PHOTO)
    'Stenin Contest is Best Platform for a Photographer' – 2016&2017 Contest Winner
    Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest Receives Record Number of Entries
    Tags:
    contest, photo, journalism, photojournalism, Andrei Stenin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse