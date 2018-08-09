Register
06:41 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, launches the party's election manifesto at Bradford University, May 16, 2017.

    Writer Explains What's Behind Corbyn Anti-Semitism Accusations

    © REUTERS / Darren Staples
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Senior British Labour MPs reportedly have been holding secret meetings to make plans to oust Jeremy Corbyn as Corbyn’s leadership became further embroiled in accusations of anti-Semitism. Sputnik spoke to writer Maxine Fisher about the agenda against Jeremy Corbyn in the UK main stream media.

    Sputnik: Is there an anti Corbyn agenda in the MSM?

    Maxine Fisher: He is a direct threat, he can’t be bought, and he can’t be influenced. He wants to do what the members want and what he as a socialist wants. When you have the press barons that have been used to having the ear of No.10 will no longer have that. They’ll be made to pay their taxes and see him as a direct threat.

    British lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn waves to a member of the audience prior to addressing a meeting during his election campaign for the leadership of the British Labour Party in Ealing, west London, Monday, Aug. 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Political Activist on Corbyn Anti-Semitism Accusations: 'Silly Season Hysteria'
    Sputnik: The daily attacks on Corbyn over the anti-Semitism row, has this gone too far and how much damage has this done Labour?

    Maxine Fisher: I think it has gone too far, I agree with him, one member with anti-Semitism is too many. The point is I think, they started out by saying he was a laughable unelectable buffoon and it’s worked its way through a security threat and now anti-Semitism, because anti-Semitism strikes at the heart of any good socialist. Racism strikes because it’s founded on equality, so to accuse him of and his members of something they are absolutely against is really rocking them to the foundation.

    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to the media after meeting European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Only 10% of Labour Voters Think Corbyn is Anti-Semitic Amid Accusations - Poll
    Sputnik: The news that MP’s held secret meetings over his leadership, how much damage has this done to his position?

    Maxine Fisher: They know if he stands again he’ll win. It’ll be pretty pointless for them to do that. So they’ll leave him to resign or they’ll have to go, there is no other way, there’s this constant infighting. There’s no point getting another election. These so called secret meetings which most of us knew about anyway have been a long time coming.  If you can’t reform and reclaim the party then you’ll have to start your own with your own with your own agenda in it.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Jewish Media Warn Corbyn Gov't Would Pose 'Existential Threat' to British Jews
    Corbyn's Ally Slammed for Saying 'Trump Fanatics' Behind Anti-Semitism Row
    Labour's Corbyn Apologizes for Speaking at Event Comparing Israel to Nazis
    British Tories Imploding — Jeremy Corbyn as UK's Next Prime Minister?
    Tags:
    anti-Semitism, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse