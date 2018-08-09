Writer Explains What's Behind Corbyn Anti-Semitism Accusations

Senior British Labour MPs reportedly have been holding secret meetings to make plans to oust Jeremy Corbyn as Corbyn’s leadership became further embroiled in accusations of anti-Semitism. Sputnik spoke to writer Maxine Fisher about the agenda against Jeremy Corbyn in the UK main stream media.

Sputnik: Is there an anti Corbyn agenda in the MSM?

Maxine Fisher: He is a direct threat, he can’t be bought, and he can’t be influenced. He wants to do what the members want and what he as a socialist wants. When you have the press barons that have been used to having the ear of No.10 will no longer have that. They’ll be made to pay their taxes and see him as a direct threat.

© AP Photo / Alastair Grant Political Activist on Corbyn Anti-Semitism Accusations: 'Silly Season Hysteria'

Maxine Fisher: I think it has gone too far, I agree with him, one member with anti-Semitism is too many. The point is I think, they started out by saying he was a laughable unelectable buffoon and it’s worked its way through a security threat and now anti-Semitism, because anti-Semitism strikes at the heart of any good socialist. Racism strikes because it’s founded on equality, so to accuse him of and his members of something they are absolutely against is really rocking them to the foundation.

© REUTERS / Francois Lenoir Only 10% of Labour Voters Think Corbyn is Anti-Semitic Amid Accusations - Poll

Maxine Fisher: They know if he stands again he’ll win. It’ll be pretty pointless for them to do that. So they’ll leave him to resign or they’ll have to go, there is no other way, there’s this constant infighting. There’s no point getting another election. These so called secret meetings which most of us knew about anyway have been a long time coming. If you can’t reform and reclaim the party then you’ll have to start your own with your own with your own agenda in it.

The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.