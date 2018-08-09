Register
    A general view of the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London on October 30, 2017

    Analyst Explains Why Social Media Users in Scotland Planning on Boycotting BBC

    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Opinion
    Following the removal of the prominent Scottish independence blogger, Wings Over Scotland, social media users in Scotland are preparing for an outright boycott of the BBC. Earlier Sputnik spoke to the political analyst, Joe McGregor about this story.

    Sputnik: So Joe can you explain a little bit about why people are planning on boycotting the BBC? Why are such a large proportion of Scots so disenfranchised with the BBC?

    Joe McGregor: I’m deeply disenfranchised with that because it seems like Scotland don’t have a voice on the channel whatsoever – it’s very Westminster-centric, very England-centric. I don’t mean that as coming from the point of view that as a Scotsman I should be opposed… not at all. It seems to be that the BBC likes to show only the worst side of Scotland, or not give the SNP (Scottish National Party) a voice, when they are national broadcaster.

    A general view of the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London on October 30, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    BBC Under Fire for 'Dishonest' Clip Saying UK 'Was Multicultural Before Curry'
    Sputnik: Does this have effect on Scottish political issues such as campaigns for Scottish independence and if so what kind of effect?

    Joe McGregor: Eventually you become used to it. Say for the youth of Scotland that are coming through and they’re only having that information they would be guided to believing that information thinking that having nuclear weapons and having the nuclear base is a great thing. Scotland should be proud of having that there but they don’t show other side things, with nuclear apparatus being driven through city centers like Glasgow. If there was to be a problem there, it would wipe out most of central Scotland. Why does Scotland have to house that when Scotland doesn’t want to house that and why does the BBC not show that, that Scotland isn’t with that? They only tend to say ‘If it wasn’t there, then so many people would be out of work’ and that the local businesses wouldn’t have the customs of the people who work there – which I find ridiculous.

    Sputnik: Is this boycott anti-English and what would you say to critics who suggest that it is?

    Joe McGregor: It’s not anti-English, its anti-BBC. If the BBC was to give Scotland a fair crack of the whip and report the SNP are doing great things in Scotland and report on the fact that people aren’t happy having nuclear weapons on their doorstep, I think you would find that people don’t think its anti-English, its simply anti-BBC.

    A general view of the BBC headquarters in London, Sunday, Nov, 11, 2012
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    BBC Was in Bed With the Government to Flush Out 'Subversives' - Archives
    Sputnik: What would you like to see from the BBC that would improve the image of the broadcaster in your eyes?

    Joe McGregor: I would just like to see every nation in the UK getting a fair crack of the whip. It’s not just Scottish issues; there’s Welsh issues, Northern Ireland issues… it’s not just Westminster-centric issues, it’s not like Westminster is big brother and its do what you say and everything will be ok and you know what, keep drinking beer because that will nullify any of the effects that may occur.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

