Register
05:02 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Microphone

    Right-Wing Activist on Sky News Interview Backlash: I've Simply Been Called Nazi

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    American Express has tweeted that it had decided to suspend its commercials from Sky News Australia after the channel’s interview with right-wing activist Blair Cottrell, as it does not reflect the values of its brand. Sputnik linked up with Blair Cottrell to discuss this in more depth.

    Sputnik: What is the response that you’ve been receiving after the interview with the channel?

    Blair Cottrell: It’s a mix of positive responses from regular Australians and very negative ones from the journalistic elite in Australia. It’s the most bizarre experience I’ve ever had. I was invited on the Sky News Australia and they were very friendly and very excited to get me on. Afterwards they seemed very happy, they seemed eager for me to contribute again. I told them to call me whenever they are ready to do so and within a couple of hours, they seemed to have an enormous amount of pressure on them from other media personalities and left-leaning social circles. They started calling me a Nazi and a fascist, they didn’t agree with my views. I think the presenter that had me on lost his job, the show was cancelled, and I was banned from ever going on the air again. Nothing I actually said in the interview was addressed; I was just labelled a racist and that was the end of it.

    American Express logo
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    Amex Pulls Advertising With Sky News After Interview with Right-Winger Aired
    Sputnik: You mentioned the pressure on the channel to silence you. What do you see as the main reason for that?

    Blair Cottrell: It seems that they went after sponsors. Obviously, the media channel’s sponsors forced them to conform and even though they have done so, they have lost sponsors anyway. It was probably better for the media channel to stand its ground, but it’s already rolled over and it can only get worse for Sky News. I had high hopes for Sky News that, perhaps, for the first time a media channel down here in Australia would stand up against the mainstream dogma, the system and the left-wing bullies and actually just represent different views, opinions and free speech. But instead they chose to succumb to the pressure. I also think that it might be because they’re afraid that right-wing views may be becoming mainstream around the West and by giving me a platform, certain personalities are afraid that my views may become more accepted by the public.

    Sputnik: How serious do you think the issue of migration in Australia is? How is it displayed by the media?

    Blair Cottrell: This is an interesting question, because recently a parliamentarian, we’re not sure which parliamentarian or so-called “people’s representative,” drafted an agreement with the United Nations that the Australian media would only be allowed to report positively on recently arrived migrants or stories involving recently arrived migrants, which is very telling in itself. But, generally speaking, any crimes committed by recently arrived migrants are generally covered up and if they’re in the court, in my experience, I’ve seen this myself, suppression orders are placed on the court cases, meaning that the media isn’t allowed to report on them. They say it’s to ensure the proper course of justice, but it may be just to cover up the fact that these people in large numbers are not assimilating. They’re causing problems; our crime rates have increased significantly in and around Melbourne: carjacking, attacks against police and even machete attacks are becoming quite common. This is difficult for the community, because they feel like they are not being represented and part of the reason that I was suppressed by the media, why I was censored, is because the more information the public has about this immigration crisis that we have, the more likely they are to oppose it. There are certain elements in the government that really don’t want that.

    Censored
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Carolyn Langton / Censored
    'Censorship Isn't Cute:' Sky News Slammed for 'Binning' Skripal Interview
    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on the backlash Sky News has been receiving from interviewing you? How justified are these moves to call back on commercials, for example?

    Blair Cottrell: I’m not sure exactly which comments they aren’t happy with. This is the most unusual thing, which I consider bizarre. There is something referring to me saying that I wanted a portrait of Adolf Hitler in a classroom, but this hasn’t been confirmed; it’s been taken as a pixel image from an Internet website, it’s a statement attributed to me and I have consistently denied writing that. There’s no audio or video recording of me ever saying that or calling for that. I don’t know why anybody would call for that; it’s sociopolitical suicide. This seems to be taken as gospel by members of journalistic elites and used as a tool to slander my character, perhaps to ensure that no one would hear my message. Other than that, none of my statements were addressed; I have simply been called a Nazi and a racist. When I ask “what does that even mean these days, what are you referring to?” I don’t get straight answers. There’s very subjective, very hard and emotional politics down here in Australia. It’s going to be very interesting to see where this leads in the near future.

    Twitter user @Ian56789, an accused Russian bot, responds to the British government's claims on Sky News.
    © Youtube/Screenshot/Tartan Blaknet
    UK Targets Those Who Call Out ‘Government Lies’: Alleged ‘Russian Bot’ Demolishes Sky News Hosts
    Sputnik: What’re your general thoughts regarding this global phenomenon that is preventing people from saying what they want to say about this particular issue?

    Blair Cottrell: Clearly, this immigration scheme, or this global phenomenon as you say, is all the result of a highly-organized, very intellectual and very wealthy group of people. I don’t know who they are exactly; I can’t name or identify them. Every country in the West seems to be heading towards the same crisis point, which must eventually result in a dramatic shift in sociopolitical structure. A more authoritarian regime — necessary to clean up the mess that these people themselves [have created] — I think will end up taking power. It’s sort of a mathematical system of “create a problem and then introduce yourself as the solution.” I think that over the past two generations, they have subverted the institutions, primarily education, media and government. Basically, they are taking away our national values deliberately and conscientiously leading us to our own destruction. I believe that in these institutions, you do not get a position or a well-paid job unless you meet certain criteria: you must be left-leaning, you must be anti-national, you must be pro-immigration etc. If you take the other standpoint, if you stand for your country, if you stand against open borders and diversity slogans, social justice etc., you are set up for character assassination. Social and financial asphyxiation, general slander tactics – the inevitable result will be the introduction of a new system of government which the people will be told is necessary in order to make people safe and secure once more.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Sky News Gains Access to Thousands of Daesh Fighters' Personal Data
    'Fascism': UK Right-Wing Activist Robinson on Instagram Shutting His Account
    Eurosceptics Not Involved in Bannon's Right-Wing EU Foundation Initiative
    Tags:
    backlash, right-wing, Sky News, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse