Register
02:57 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Voatz app will allow some West Virginian overseas voters to cast their ballot from their smartphones.

    Smart Ballots: West Virginia to Privatize Your Vote with Voatz

    © Google Play
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Following two years of incessant brouhaha and botheration in the US over the issue of election integrity, the state of West Virginia is pushing forward nonetheless with a plan to allow voting via smartphone, entrusting a venture capital-funded startup to do it right.

    "There's no doubt that we need to make access to voting easier and more accessible," web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa told Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary. "But this particular program in West Virginia is not the way to do it."

    The state did a trial run back in May during the midterm primary elections, allowing US troops abroad from two of the state's counties the option to vote from their mobile devices in place of sending absentee ballots. According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, four audits were conducted on the program, and none yielded any faults.

    But there are wider implications. "There's a number of issues with this," Garaffa said, first pointing to the fact that it's being handled by a private company, which has the cutesy name Voatz.

    ​"There's no accountability here, right?" the technologist noted. "They're a brand new startup, started this year, and they've got $2 million dollars in [venture capital] funding."

    "There's gonna be no transparency," he added.

    "Security researchers have been poking around and found so many vulnerabilities in their public facing systems," Garaffa said. "Stuff that does not inspire confidence. They just have old software running on their servers… they're not keeping their servers up to date."

    "That's a big concern," he added.

    "They tried out this voting system [at an internal Utah County Republican] meeting, and people — they had to go back to paper ballots, because the system just didn't work," Garaffa said. "And they have so many reviews on the app store about how awful it was."

    Voatz has just 2.1 stars of five on the Google Play store for Android devices.

    A one-star review states: "Not ready for large groups. Tried to implement this at both our local caucuses and county convention and the app crashed and burned both times. This might be great for small events but don't consider it for anything important unfortunately." 

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity co-chaired by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Administration Disbands Election Integrity Panel

    Another says "This is the second event we tried to use it. Both times absolutely failed and for the same reason. Amateur hour. The app also has an awful and confusing interface."

    Meanwhile, there's "no sign they've updated any of their systems to make it any better," Garaffa said.

    The Voatz app is planned to be allowed as a substitute for absentee ballots for US troops in the 2018 midterm elections in West Virginia.

    Related:

    Voters Pick Nominees as Primary Vote in Midterms Elections Underway in Kansas
    Trump 'Very Concerned' Russia Will Try to Meddle in US Midterms to Help Dems
    As Midterms Approach, Will Government Serve the People or the Powerful?
    November Midterms: Meet the Former CIA Agents Running for Congress as Democrats
    Republican Victory in US Midterms Due to Voter Mobilization: Expert
    US Midterms Outcome Unlikely to Impact Country's Foreign Policy: Expert
    Tags:
    Absentee Ballots, smartphone, ballots, voting
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse