Register
21:27 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Canadian Flag

    Human Rights Advocate Sees Bias in Canada's Accusations of Saudi Arabia

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Tony Webster / Canadian Flag
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    5 0 0

    Saudi Arabia has suspended Toronto flights amid an ongoing row with Canada. According to reports, Riyadh has also frozen all trade and expelled the Canadian ambassador from the country. The news comes after Canada criticized human rights in Saudi Arabia. Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Denis Rancourt, a civil rights advocate and social theorist.

    Sputnik: How significant is this row between Canada and Saudi Arabia? Could it be nipped in the bud or is it likely to expand and involve other countries?

    Dr. Denis Rancourt: You know the relationship between Canada and Saudi Arabia, trade-wise, is about $3 billion per year, which is less than 1% of Canada’s trade, ingoing and outgoing. The Saudi Kingdom represents the 20th trading partner with Canada; so it’s not a big deal in absolute terms economically. But it is a big deal in terms of everything that's happening and politically it’s a big deal. At the moment, the Canadian Parliament is not sitting and this is a low media cycle, the deadest time of the year, so the government is very fortunate here in Canada for that reason; but it’s certainly a huge diplomatic row which will not go away immediately.

    READ MORE: ‘We Can’t Do it For Them’: Washington Bows Out of Saudi-Canada Row

    Sputnik: Do you feel that Canada is going to back down or are they going to be more robust about it moving forward?

    Dr. Denis Rancourt: They can’t easily back down because they would lose face. We’re talking about some tweets here. I think that Canadian demands regarding human rights are disingenuous and are political in nature. Let me explain that. First of all, the target of these criticisms tends to be rather biased: they will go after Saudi Arabia, but there are equal or even greater violations against Canadians in Israel, for example, from the same region, where Canada’s very careful about being critical. So there is an extreme bias diplomatically, but also you have to understand that in Canada, this kind of complaint is part of what I would call “domestic virtue propaganda politics,” in other words, the Liberal government has some political advantage domestically to be seen as a government that is promoting human rights, women’s rights and so on, and so it’s part of that politics, but it's disingenuous. When you look at the human rights violations within Canada itself and other places in the world where Canada could have an influence to make things better, it does not. It choses its occasions and its targets and it’s part of the domestic propaganda politics here in Canada. That’s the picture from this side.

    The other thing I would say is that, why did this happen? How is this possible that a large nation like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would have such a virulent reaction, to spontaneously go out like this? I’ve got some things to say about that. The kingdom is under tremendous pressures: it’s in a violent war with Yemen, which it’s having a hard time with, with the new technology of small hand-held missiles that are anti-vehicle, anti-ship and everything, it is having a really hard time and it’s inexperienced in this war, so it’s taking big losses, the oil shipments have been affected by this war; the domestic problems within Saudi Arabia are significant, I mean I could go on. Saudi Arabia is extremely vulnerable to social media-induced internal revolution. If there is an important faction of Saudis who are discontent, especially the middle or professional class and a large fraction of women, this could really snowball into something significant. Saudi Arabia has no experience with social media openness, they haven’t developed the kind of propaganda handling methods that the West have developed to its openness. They are very vulnerable to this and they’re very nervous about it. If you look at all of this, you can kind of understand their virulent reaction.

    Sputnik: Conversely when we look from Saudi Arabia's point of view in terms of exports, Saudi Arabia is one of Canada's largest export markets in the region. How  would this freeze on new projects and investments affect Canada’s economy?

    Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh with the 'Kingdom Tower'
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Saudi Arabia Mulls Implementing Additional Measures Against Canada - FM
    Dr. Denis Rancourt: Canada’s main technological export is related to cars and vehicles and car parts, and it is trying to develop an important military vehicle technological export market and it has been successful with the largest contract of its type with Saudi Arabia recently, worth some $15 billion. I don’t think that contract is in jeopardy, but future contracts of that type are on hold at the moment. This is very significant because it’s really the only area where Canada can have a technological export market that's significant; so that’s going to hurt. I think it was a mistake by an inexperienced Canadian government, that is not really concerned about human rights. They just made a big mistake here and I think they’re going to suffer the consequences.

    READ MORE: Saudi Twitterians Spark Internet War vs. Canada, Troll With Quebec Independence

    Sputnik: What’s your take on the weapons sale side of this equation?

    Dr. Denis Rancourt: Like I said, it’s a big deal, $15 billion or so; it is going to go ahead as far as I can see. But there aren’t going to be any more for some time, that would be my sense of it. They’re not going to make another deal like this with Canada; why would they? Why would they when they can be criticized in this way publicly? They don’t need Canada. It’s part of being allied in the world in these wars, like the regime change war in Syria, that has now failed; it’s part of being allied in this way with Canada and the United States, Israel and so on to have this trade, but they don’t have to do it, so they can easily drop this. It’s not really that important in terms of the trade itself, it’s more about cohesion among allies and ensuring that trade is between allies in order to not advantage opposing blocs.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    human rights, Saudi Arabia, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse