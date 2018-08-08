Register
19:45 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File)

    Riyadh's New Prince Should Act Differently - Canadian Politician

    © AP Photo / Presidency Press Service/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The expulsion of the Canadian ambassador by Saudi Arabia in response to Ottawa's call to release human rights activists detained in the kingdom indicates that the rule of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman continues the course of his predecessors, former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler told Sputnik Wednesday.

    "The expulsion of the Canadian ambassador by Saudi Arabia suggests that the regime of [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is a continuation of the previous one. The reforms promised by the new head of state have not been launched so far, and, perhaps, are nothing but an illusion supported by media," Cotler said.

    Cotler believed that Canada should continue to exert pressure on Saudi Arabia so that the country begins to respect human rights and promotes a more moderate Islam.

    "The Saudi monarchy is relentless. Instead of an increased openness, the regime, in fact, shows dissimulation. In order to persuade the international community of his commitment to changes, the new prince should act differently," Cotler stressed.

    The statement was made after on Monday, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador from Ottawa and expelled the Canadian ambassador from the kingdom after Canada called for the immediate release of women rights activists who had been detained in Saudi Arabia. Besides, Riyadh froze trade and investment transactions with Canada and suspended student exchange programs.

    Parliament Hill, Ottawa
    CC0
    Canada Hopes UAE, UK to Help Mend Ties With S Arabia Amid Political Rift – Reports

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Mulls Implementing Additional Measures Against Canada — FM

    On Thursday, Canada demanded that Saudi Arabia release women rights activists, including Samar Badawi, the sister of Saudi opposition activist Raif Badawi, arrested in 2012 following his criticism of Saudi clerics and religious police, as well as over allegations of insulting Islam. Riyadh considered Ottawa's demand as an interference in its internal affairs.

    Saudi Arabia is believed to have witnessed a series of major changes that touched the country's economy, social and political spheres since King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud took the throne in 2015. A significant role in the reform process is attributed to Mohammed bin Salman, who was appointed as Crown Prince in June 2017.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Drops Canadian Wheat Imports Amid Bilateral Row — Reports

    The views and opinions expressed by Irwin Cotler are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, King Salman, Saudi Arabia, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse