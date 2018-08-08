Register
08:44 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Turkish military guard of honour in historical warrior gear stands outside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's new, more than 1,000-room palace, after a ceremony for Iraqi President Fuad Masoum, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, April 22, 2015

    US-Turkish Relations Reached Point of No Return, Heading for Breakup – Analysts

    © AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ankara needs to withstand Washington's pressure, Turkish analysts told Sputnik, commenting on the recent US-Turkish spat over the fate of American pastor Andrew Brunson, previously arrested in Turkey. According to the analysts, relations between Ankara and Washington have reached the point of no return.

    US-Turkish relations are heading for a breakup, Turkish analysts told Sputnik, suggesting that Washington is treating Ankara not as its partner, but as a "colony."

    "The political crisis periodically manifests itself in various spheres of relations between Turkey and the United States," retired Major General Ahmet Yavuz told Sputnik Turkey. "The investigation into [American] pastor [Andrew] Brunson is yet another vivid manifestation [of the crisis]. The United States, albeit to varying degrees, targets Russia, Iran and Turkey. On the one hand, the US wants to continue to work with these countries (with the exception of Iran), and on the other hand, tries to put pressure on them in various ways."

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the attempted coup at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, on July 15, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / ADEM ALTAN
    Erdogan Says Turkey to Freeze Assets of US Justice, Interior Ministers
    On August 1, Washington introduced sanctions against Turkey's Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu over Brunson's imprisonment, announcing that it would freeze the two ministers' assets abroad and prohibit US citizens from engaging in any transactions with the two Turkish ministerial officials.

    For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered to freeze the Turkish assets of the US justice and interior ministers as a tit-for-tat measure.

    Brunson was arrested in October 2016 over his alleged ties to Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen and his movement following the attempted July coup in Turkey. The pastor has been placed under house arrest after being released from a Turkish prison.

    "We do not have complete information on the Brunson case, but the US position on this issue is unacceptable from all points of view," the retired major general underscored. "This refers to Washington's approach, in which Turkey is viewed as a colony, and statements are made about the need to choose this or that punishment against Ankara. Washington considers Ankara an easy target, which further exacerbates the situation, since this issue affects interstate relations."

    US based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, US July 29, 2016
    © REUTERS / Charles Mostoller
    US based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, US July 29, 2016

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    McCain 2019 Defense Bill 'Whips' Turkey for S-400 Deal, Targets Russia, China
    According to Yavuz, as long as the US does not take real steps towards Gulen's extradition and the return of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, deputy general manager of Halkbank arrested in the US, and his co-defendants to Turkey, Washington should not expect Ankara to turn toward the US.

    He opined that the Turkish government could even go so far as to close the Incirlik and Kucerik bases, foreseeing that the move may lead to new reciprocal steps and an eventual breakup between Ankara and Washington.

    Hasan Unal, head of the department of international relations at Atilim University in Ankara, echoed Yavuz by saying that from the beginning of the Cold War, the US had seen Turkey as its "colony."

    "Turkish-American relations have reached the point of no return," Unal said. "Turkey and the US' positions do not coincide on virtually every issue… This includes US pressure on [Turkey] in regard to the withdrawal of the Turkish military from Cyprus, the lack of the US support to Turkey in the Aegean Sea, the recognition of the events of 1915 as genocide by the US and, more importantly, Washington's support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) within the framework of the project to create an independent Kurdish state."

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel
    © AP Photo / Axel Schmidt,file
    Europe Seeking to Boost Ties With Russia, Turkey Apart From the US – Analysts
    The scholar pointed out that the US wouldn't achieve anything through a policy of threats, especially when it comes to the Brunson case. He also suggested that Turkey should not immediately close the bases in Incirlik and Kucerik, "but to hold them as the main trump card."

    Simultaneously, Ankara needs to sort out its pressing foreign policy issues, including the relations with Syria, Egypt and Israel, he noted.

    "The uncertainty over the situation in Syria prevents Turkey from reaching full understanding with Iran and Russia; in this situation it is much more difficult for [Ankara] to resist the United States' pressure. It is necessary to establish a dialogue with Syria, resume relations with Egypt, and at least not to be in a state of enmity with Israel," Unal presumed.

    According to the scholar, Turkey needs to make it clear to Washington that it will not succumb to its pressure; otherwise the US could gain an upper hand both in regional politics and matters related to the anti-Iran sanctions.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Europe Seeking to Boost Ties With Russia, Turkey Apart From the US – Analysts
    Professorial Lecturer Explains Timing of Turkey's Trade Preference Review by US
    Turkey Has Already Invested $1 Billion Into F-35s It May Not Even Get - Journo
    Erdogan Says Turkey to Freeze Assets of US Justice, Interior Ministers
    Tags:
    extradition, sanctions, coup attempt in Turkey, NATO, Andrew Brunson, Fethullah Gulen, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iran, Syria, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse