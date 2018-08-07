Register
19:08 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron, center, flanked by his bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla, left, visits the Agriculture Fair in Paris, Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    BenallaGate: French Politicians, Pundits Trying to Play 'Russia Card' – Analyst

    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The recent political scandal involving French President Emmanuel Macron and his former bodyguard Alexandre Benalla prompted some media pundits and politicians to accuse Russia of spinning the case out. Speaking to Sputnik, cybersecurity analyst Yannick Harrel explained why the accusations do not hold water.

    Russia has yet again come under criticism for alleged meddling in a foreign country's domestic affairs. This time Moscow is being accused of stirring up the scandal surrounding Alexandre Benalla, Emmanuel Macron's former security aide.

    "There is a hidden political motive here," Yannick Harrel, a cybersecurity analyst, told Sputnik France. "Instead of slandering [Russia] for no apparent reason, one could solve the problem in a more pragmatic way, which will not damage either trade relations or university exchanges between the countries."

    The scandal was triggered in mid-July by Le Monde, which revealed that the Macron office had given Benalla a two-week suspension after the security aide attacked a May Day protester while posing as a police officer, and had not informed law enforcement authorities about the case. Impersonating a French police officer is illegal under the country's law. After the exposure, Benalla was fired.

    French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in an official ceremony at Paris' city hall after his formal inauguration as French President on May 14, 2017 in Paris
    © AFP 2018 / CHARLES PLATIAU / POOL
    Media Concerned 'Sun King 2.0' Macron Risks Going Down Path of Authoritarianism
    The New Yorker's Alexandra Schwartz opined that the Benalla case is not actually about the president's bodyguard, but about Macron's unpopular domestic policies. She noted that the president's approval ratings are plummeting, while the recent case "has succeeded" in uniting Marine Le Pen, of the National Front, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the leftist La France Insoumise, against Macron and his En Marche coalition.

    The case was spun out in social media, which prompted some politicians and media pundits to point the finger of blame at Russia, citing the findings of a Belgian non-governmental organization (NGO), the EU Disinfo Lab.

    The NGO's co-founder and social media analyst, Nicolas Vanderbiest, has claimed that on Twitter, the Benalla case was most enthusiastically discussed by the representatives of the so-called "Russophile ecosystem" — those Twitter users who demonstrate sympathy for Russia and its leadership.

    According to Vanderbiest, 44 percent of tweets about Benalla were posted by one percent of the accounts and that 27 percent of those highly active accounts (which publish over 300 posts a month) are associated with the "Russophile ecosystem."

    Commenting on Vanderbiest's conclusions, Harrel specified that it means that "73 percent [of the 1 percent of the most active accounts] is not related to the Russo-sphere, if I'm not mistaken."

    In this image taken from video, a man identified as Alexandre Benalla, right, a security chief to French President Emmanuel Macron, confronting a student during a May Day demonstration in Paris, May 1, 2018
    © REUTERS / Nicolas Lescaut
    In this image taken from video, a man identified as Alexandre Benalla, right, a security chief to French President Emmanuel Macron, confronting a student during a May Day demonstration in Paris, May 1, 2018

    A picture taken on October 11, 2016 shows then French presidential election candidate for the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron (R) and Head of Security Alexandre Benalla (2ndR) arriving for a campaign meeting in Le Mans, western France
    © AFP 2018 / JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER
    Macron to Be Handicapped by Benalla Scandal Till End of His Term – French Politician
    However, the figures outlined by the Belgian NGO were quoted by French TV broadcaster BFM and then by Frédéric Lefebvre, a former member of the French Republican Party (LR) and a co-founder and national representative of "Act, the Constructive Right" (Agir) political party.

    On August 1, the politician announced that since the beginning of the new season, the Senate investigative commission would have to consider the manipulations aimed at destabilizing the French executive branch, attributed to "Russophile" accounts.

    Still, Harrel noted that in the Benalla case the social media played the role of an "intermediate instance": The internet users did not serve as a source of information, they were simply reacting to the fuss sparked by the French mainstream media, including Le Monde.

    "Let me remind you that the case did not appear in social networks, it was certainly overblown, but it came as a result of an investigation conducted by the French weekly after examining the information. Therefore, it is hardly justifiable to ascribe a great deal of importance to a certain lobby with regard to this [Benalla] case," he elaborated.

    Emmanuel Macron, center, flanked by his bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla, left, visits the Agriculture Fair in Paris, Wednesday, March 1, 2017
    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    'Go Get Macron!' Frenchman Starts Petition to Impeach President Amid Benallagate
    According to Harrel, it is hard to authenticate a user's account: "A system of servers allows you to conduct an operation under a false cover and shift responsibility to a political opponent whom you want to discredit by attributing to him words characterizing him and emphasizing that he uses dishonest methods."

    The cyber-security analyst underscored that the practice is not new and is used in many countries. He underscored that technically it is possible. Harrel noted that depending on the geopolitical situation, one or another country that conducts a restrained and well-balanced policy is chosen for such manipulations.

    According to Harrel, the recent attempt to accuse Russia of interference in France's internal affairs may prove counterproductive in the fight against fake accounts. During the US-Russia summit in Helsinki, which took place on July 16, Vladimir Putin emphasized Donald Trump's intention to create a joint cyber security unit, adding that contrary to a popular belief, Russia still remains a target of severe cyberattacks.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Media Concerned 'Sun King 2.0' Macron Risks Going Down Path of Authoritarianism
    Professor Speaks About 'Very Little Chance of Succeeding' in May, Macron Talks
    Ex-Ambassador Warns French President Macron Unlikely to 'Soften' Brexit Stance
    Macron to Be Handicapped by Benalla Scandal Till End of His Term – Politician
    'Go Get Macron!' Frenchman Starts Petition to Impeach President Amid Benallagate
    Tags:
    domestic politics, cybersecurity, protests, cyber attack, Twitter, Alexandre Benalla, Emmanuel Macron, Europe, United States, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse