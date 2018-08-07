Register
17:49 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018

    'UK PM Theresa May is Tenacious and I Just do Not See Her Resigning' - Professor

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK Trade Minister Liam Fox has said that intransigence from the European Commission is pushing the United Kingdom towards a no-deal Brexit. Mr. Fox stressed that unless the EU prioritizes the economic well-being of the people of Europe there could only be one outcome of Brexit.

    Sputnik has discussed this with Chris Rolley, Professor at Kellogg College of the University of Oxford.

    Sputnik: What's your take on the claim made by the British Trade Minister, is the European Union really pushing London towards a no deal scenario and Liam Fox has also claimed that a no deal looked credible from the European Union‘s point of view, do you think that is really the case? What is your take those two?

    Chris Rolley: I think Dr. Fox has got it spot on with those two comments. One side, it's a classic negotiating strategy from the EU to threaten Armageddon and at the last minute perhaps have a deal. So at the moment, there's no incentive to do that, and then the other side of that coin is that a credible threat? Well, I think it is, because leaving under either a no deal or a trade agreement opt-out would be perfectly feasible.

    READ MORE: UK Trade Minister: EU 'Intransigence' Pushing UK Away From Brexit Deal — Reports

    Sputnik: Would that mean a success for the European Union?

    Chris Rolley: Again, you have to question if it will ever come to a no deal, which I doubt, given that, as you hit the nail on the head with the threat to the European Union economies. Particular ones there will be more damaged, the one that comes to note straight away will be Ireland. There will be nothing left of their dairy and beef farmers, that's for sure.

    Secondly, there'll be nothing left of the German car industry or the Italian Prosecco makers. So they don't want to leave without that deal, so hence the strategy to kind of peel those off against the unified European Union; where some countries won't be affected a lot, certain countries will be mega affected.

    Sputnik: Do you think then this statement by Liam Fox and Barnier saying that negotiations are going absolutely fine from their point of view, they can see the malaise going on, Liam Fox can see that nothing is really moving forward, are they push the UK into a corner to submit to a cheap and profitable deal for the EU as possible, if you like?

    Chris Rolley: Oh yes, don't forget, that's what the European Union does. They're a bunch of negotiators and they've done it all their life and with a political purpose. I'm not surprised by anything that comes out of there and Mr. Barnier is a classic example of that. He's quickly shifted his position on financial services, for example, if you look at last week‘s comments from him.

    Brexit
    CC0
    'Working Constructively': European Commission Insists EU Won't Be to Blame for No-Deal Brexit
    Before he was adamant that no possible deal was possible, in fact, he offered the Americans one in 2014 on financial services, and now he's saying well, perhaps, there could be. It's a question of political will as the Governor of the Bank of England has always said, if you look at his comments over the last few months, everything is feasible, it is just a question of political will to do that, of course.

    Sputnik: Supporters of Brexit have stated that there will be some short-term pain for Britain's economy but noted that it will prosper in the long-term when cut free from the bloc, are you in agreement with that?

    Chris Rolley: I think I am, probably on the balance, of course, people don't like uncertainty, individuals, companies, people don't like that. Companies are set up to make the best they can from being in the European Union. They've been doing that since the mid-70s, so change to that will be painful. However, the opportunities around the world, if you look at the growth figures in the European Union and our trade with them has been declining.

    We have been exporting more to other countries outside the European Union then we do in the EU. The percentage of our imports and exports have been declining since the early noughties really, and that's going to predict to go on because the Chinas and the Indias of this world aren't members of the European Union. The stagnant economies are members of the European Union.

    READ MORE: UK Could Develop Independent Satellite System After Leaving EU — Professor

    Sputnik: Much maligned Theresa May has been trying to present her Brexit vision in a series of state visits, what do you make of her strategy, she seems to change her strategy every week, doesn't she?

    Chris Rolley: I think it's probably a wise thing to do. If you remember back last year she was doing similar things when she went off to Japan; trying to say would you be interested in a one-on-one trade agreement like you're trying to negotiate with EU and they were sending out positive signals, and it's exactly the same strategy now.

    The European Union must present a united image of 27 completely uniform economies but we know the reality, it is composed of very diverse economies. The German manufacturing powerhouse versus less powerful manufacturing powerhouses, or the Italians with the collapsing banking system. So they need to try to maintain their unified position. So I think it's a clever strategy to try and peel them off, the French, the Germans, the Italians, the big payers into the European Union.

    Sputnik: What's your take on Theresa May then in terms of her ability to deliver a clear exit of the UK from the European Union? And some experts have said that Mrs. May's days as prime minister are numbered?

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks in the chamber on the second day of the 'Scotland's Choice' debate on a motion to seek the authority to hold an indpendence referendum, at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh
    © AFP 2018 / RUSSELL CHEYNE / POOL
    Sturgeon Warns of 'Real Danger' of 'Damaging' No Deal Brexit Ahead of Summit With May
    Chris Rolley: What we need to do is think back not too long ago, maybe a year or so ago with George Osborne‘s comments about "a dead woman walking," well, she still's walking, isn't she? So he was wrong, and it's a brave person who would want to take over that poisoned chalice, and thirdly, if you look at the characteristics of the prime minister, for all the faults and failures that everybody knows about, she's tenacious and I just do not see her resigning.

    I see her being dragged out, but I don't see her going willingly against her will to go. It's just not going to happen. We've had the resignation of the Foreign Secretary, David Davis and those are quite big hitters to be gone and she's still there.

    The views and opinions expressed by Chris Rolley are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Police Warn of Losses, Seek Assurances Whatever Brexit Deal is Negotiated
    Sturgeon Warns of 'Real Danger' of No Deal Brexit Ahead of Summit With May
    European Commission Insists EU Won't Be to Blame for No-Deal Brexit
    Tags:
    no-deal Brexit, Brexit, Theresa May, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse