SSP Co-Spokesperson: There’s no Chance Whatsoever of No-Deal Brexit

UK trade minister Liam Fox has accused the European Union of pushing Britain toward an exit from the bloc without a trade deal. Sputnik spoke with Colin Fox, national co-spokesperson of the Scottish Socialist Party, to find out if this really the case, and if a no deal Brexit would be better than a soft Brexit.

Sputnik: Would a no deal Brexit be better than a soft Brexit?

Colin Fox: A no deal Brexit, soft Brexit, hard Brexit, boiled egg Brexit, whatever happens you can be sure that it will be detrimental to the interests of working class people in Britain and across Europe. I’m struck by polls recently that say that 70% of the population are sick to the back teeth of Brexit and want the whole thing to be over and to get out of the EU, and this includes the remain voters and I think I stand with the majority on this occasion.

CC0 'Working Constructively': European Commission Insists EU Won't Be to Blame for No-Deal Brexit

Colin Fox: The UK’s parliament is on holiday, it seems to be a bit of a silly season. Ministers have been sent around Europe to threaten the EU that a no deal Brexit is on the cards and of course it’s a pantomime. There’s no chance whatsoever of it being a no deal Brexit, as the big corporations in Europe — let's say BMW, Mercedes, Siemens, Bosch — are not about to cut off their biggest European market and all the profits that go with it, the same could be said of British companies who deal with the EU.

The deal will be in the interests of the big corporations of Europe, in the same way that the EU has been run since its inception in the 1940s. That’s my impression and I’ve not seen anything to shift my opinion since the beginning.

The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.