Register
15:06 GMT +306 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Emmerson Mnangagwa, presidente de Zimbabue

    Zimbabwe Needs to Move Away From Mugabe's Policies to Boost Economy - Analyst

    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In Zimbabwe 23 opposition supporters have been charged with inciting electoral violence after incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa was announced as the winner. His main rival, Nelson Chamisa, said the opposition will not recognize the results and claimed the election was rigged.

    Sputnik has discussed Mnangagwa's win with Dr. Dirk Kotzé, a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Sciences at the University of South Africa.

    Sputnik: What is the reason for the popularity of Zanu-PF?

    Dr. Dirk Kotzé: President Mnangagwa presented himself as a new beginning after the era of President Mugabe and we're seeing some of that already since November last year when he took over as president. He introduced quite a number of changes and he also changed the political atmosphere in Zimbabwe quite substantially. Where in the past the military was very dominant and actually was the holders of political power, there was with this election much more space, political space for the opposition,  for the media in order to do their work.

    Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa votes in the general election at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe
    © REUTERS/ Philimon Bulawayo
    Zimbabwe Election: More Continuity Than Change From Mugabe’s Regime - Analyst
    So that in itself is a significant change. Also in economic terms, he started to reach out, he's trying to open up the Zimbabwean economy. While in the past it was very much a closed, isolated economy under President Mugabe, he's now reaching out to all; from China to Western Europe, and the US.

    So in that sense, he also has changed his approach toward the land issue and agriculture, and he wants to reach out to the farmers who lost their farms over the past 18 years. So there are significant changes and I think that gives hope to the population of Zimbabwe to a large extent.

    READ MORE: At least 4 People Killed During Protests in Zimbabwe After Elections — Reports

    Sputnik: What's in store for Zimbabwe now and how likely is Mr. Mnangagwa's victory will bring transformations to the country?

    Dr. Dirk Kotzé: One of his first major statements after the election emphasized the notion of renewal, something incidentally which President Ramaphosa is dealing with in South Africa also. And I think that the first and most urgent steps that must be taken are economic measures.

    They are, for example, to be able to bring money in and cash into the country because at the moment there's very little cash, liquidity in the economy for it to function and people are starting alternative forms of bartering and alternative ways of conducting economic activity. So that would be the first issue, real change that the people can see and a new transformation as he calls it "a new beginning."

    L'année 2017 a été la dernière du règne du Président Robert Mugabe
    © REUTERS / Philimon Bulawayo
    Zimbabwean President Says Former Leader Mugabe Free to Make Any Critical Remarks
    At the same time, I think he has to also reach out to the different political communities, specifically the opposition, not so much in order to establish a unity government, because that appears to be one of the options, but rather to develop a culture of political competition and cooperation within parliament, as well as in the broader sectors of politics. So that sense of unification that is taking place.

    For too long in Zimbabwe, they were to think that those supporting President Mugabe, supported by the security services, had agreed to live in almost political isolation and that notion, I think, very urgently needs to be changed.

    READ MORE: Zimbabwean Opposition Presidential Candidate Refuses to Concede

    Sputnik: What needs to be done to revitalize the Zimbabwean economy?

    Dr. Dirk Kotzé: First of all, it will have to indicate that it is moving away from President Mugabe's policies; that is it is opening up the economy much more. That it is willing to look at very close relations with China but they also want to open up even to the West, which for a long time was not seen as the way to do go. And also not to rely so much on the agricultural and mining sectors because those two sectors dominate Zimbabwe's economy, but to start to diversify the economy.

    Zimbabwe has one of the best infrastructures in Africa and they can do it very well in order to develop an economy that is based on manufacturing, that is based on services and they are in a very key position also with respect to South Africa. Because for South Africa to reach the depths of Africa it needs to go through Zimbabwe and that gives them a very important and very strategic position in terms of their future development.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Dr. Dirk Kotzé and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Zimbabwe Election: More Continuity Than Change From Mugabe’s Regime - Analyst
    Zimbabwean Opposition Presidential Candidate Refuses to Concede
    Land Grab Targeting White Farmers Won't Make S Africa '2nd Zimbabwe' - Analyst
    Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Declares Victory of Incumbent President Mnangagwa
    Tags:
    economy, election, Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse