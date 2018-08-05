Register
14:57 GMT +305 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in an official ceremony at Paris' city hall after his formal inauguration as French President on May 14, 2017 in Paris

    Media Concerned 'Sun King 2.0' Macron Risks Going Down Path of Authoritarianism

    © AFP 2018 / CHARLES PLATIAU / POOL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    230

    After his victory in last year's presidential election, Emmanuel Macron was hailed as a defender of liberal values against nationalism and authoritarianism. However, amid the so-called Benalla affair, observers reevaluating ruling style are saying that Macron may be turning into a modern-day King Louis XIV.

    The Benalla affair, involving presidential security aide Alexandre Benalla, who was caught illegally beating protestors at this year's May Day demonstrations, reached a crescendo last week as France's National Assembly debated two no-confidence motions against the Macron government.

    Although the government survived, thanks to support from Macron's La Republique En Marche party, which enjoys a comfortable majority of seats in the French lower house, pundits and lawmakers both in France and abroad believe the affair, and particularly the presidential administration's effort hush it up, will become a major blot on Macron's presidency at least, and at most could culminate in his political downfall.

    Emmanuel Macron, presidente de Francia
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Macron's Approval Rating Hits Record Low in Light of Benalla Scandal - Poll
    However, liberal Sweden's Dagens Nyheter newspaper believes the problem isn't the affair itself or even Macron's initial nonchalant reaction to it, but how the scandal serves to illustrate a contradiction to everything the French leader claims to stand for. 

    In May 2017, the paper wrote, the freshly-elected President presented himself as a "torch of Europe," the man at the helm of both France, with its rich history, and of Europe, and their 'common, liberal future'.

    Just over a year later, his government was facing the risk of being toppled. The no confidence measures may have been formally addressed toward the government, but were really aimed at the "sovereign," i.e. Macron, who "was accused of the typical royal sin — arrogance," according to Dagens Nyheter.

    The newspaper doesn't believe that the failed no confidence measures will develop into anything more, given that the En Marche! Party, or more accurately, Macron's "personal election campaign machine," could easily block any block any such initiatives. "However, the debate, both inside and outside the National Assembly, serves as a warning signal for both Macron and the liberal-oriented, pro-EU part of Europe, which had seen his presidency as the bulwark against Brexiters, nationalists and Putinists."

    A picture taken on October 11, 2016 shows then French presidential election candidate for the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron (R) and Head of Security Alexandre Benalla (2ndR) arriving for a campaign meeting in Le Mans, western France
    © AFP 2018 / JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER
    Macron to Be Handicapped by Benalla Scandal Till End of His Term – French Politician
    In France, Macron has been accused of being a "liberal strongman," and compared with both Napoleon and Charles de Gaulle. However, in the eyes of some observers, the Benalla affair deserves a comparison to Louis XIV, the so-called 'Sun King' who ruled France with an iron fist and paid little heed to the 'commoners'. Macron, Dagens Nyheter noted, has created the equivalent to his own Versailles, a courtyard where he shines like the Sun and does not bother with the opinions of mere mortals.

    The Benalla case, according to Dagens Nyheter, is a perfect illustration of the reality that the French President "uses the maxim that the rules don't apply to [the royal court's] musketeers."

    Ultimately, the paper argues, "no matter how attractive and important Macron's role as defender of progressive values may seem, it must be remembered that he owes his success to the defeat of France's traditional party politics. It is extremely disturbing that liberal Europe now attaches its hopes to the same political archetype on which the offensive of the authoritarians and nationalists is built – a charismatic, strong leader," the paper concludes.

    Related:

    Macron to Be Handicapped by Benalla Scandal Till End of His Term – Politician
    Macron's Approval Rating Hits Record Low in Light of Benalla Scandal - Poll
    Benalla Scandal: 'It Will Soon Be Forgotten But Impact Could Be Damaging' - Prof
    Macron Says Responsible for Assault Incident With Former Security Aide Benalla
    France's Lower House Rejects No-Confidence Motion Against Government
    'Go Get Macron!' Frenchman Starts Petition to Impeach President Amid Benallagate
    Tags:
    values, liberalism, scandal, politics, Alexandre Benalla, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse