Register
13:40 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    American soldiers are seen during NATO Saber Strike military exercises on June 16, 2017 in Orzysz, Poland

    Why is Poland Hosting a US Military Base 'Not the Best' Option?

    © AFP 2018 /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    423

    With Warsaw considering permitting the establishment of a US military base which the country's Defense Ministry sees as a "message to Russia," Polish political scientist Andrzej Zapalowski told Sputnik that the move is unlikely to add to the maintenance of security in Poland.

    Zapalowski, who is also author of the book "Poland's Security in the West's Geopolitical Game with Russia," pointed out that "if Warsaw needs a new division, it should be created within the Polish army."

    "And if the US wants to help us, why don't they provide us with military equipment?" Zapalowski said, adding that the deployment of any foreign military base on Polish territory does not imply any security guarantees for Warsaw.

    READ MORE: 'Poland Wants to Be a Close Ally to US': Scholar on Patriots' Supply Contract

    He warned that it is foreign bases in Poland that "may under any pretext become a reason for various actions from someone else."

    "Yes, I agree that the creation of large US [military] bases in Poland will not be the best solution. Poland must rely on its own military potential, which should be used for interacting with our allies," Zapalowski underlines.

    In this vein, he underscored the necessity of Warsaw developing better relations with Russia, which he said could add to a more stable Europe.

    READ MORE: NATO Builds Up Presence in Poland Despite Lack of Real Threat From Russia

    "I am deeply convinced that our countries do not need conflicts in the part of Europe where we are located. We do not want tension and the destabilization of society to arise near our state borders,"  Zapalowski said, referring to "more threats emanating from Asia, the Middle East and Africa."

    Earlier, the Polish Defense Ministry said that Warsaw is ready to pay up to two billion dollars for the deployment of a permanent US military base in Poland, which will include "an armored division."

    The Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov underlined in this context that Poland had a sovereign right to establish a US military base on its territory, but that Moscow, in turn, was ready to respond in kind to the NATO's infrastructure expansion.

    READ MORE: Mattis: NATO Will Never 'Turn Off' Dialogue With Russia Despite Tensions

    Retired three-star US Army General Ben Hodges, for his part, wrote in Politico that "many of our allies would see the establishment of a US military base in Poland — or anywhere else in Central or Eastern Europe — as unnecessarily provocative."

    "It would give Moscow an easy opportunity to claim that NATO is an aggressor and to somehow respond to protect Russian sovereignty," he noted.

    A Latvian Army soldier walks with the NATO flag during the official welcoming ceremony of the NATO Canadian-led Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) combat battalion in Adazi, Latvia June 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    US Urges Its European NATO Allies to Ready up More Troops in Bid to Deter Russia
    NATO has been significantly increasing its presence in Eastern Europe in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014 using alleged Russian interference in the Ukrainian internal affairs as a pretext.

    Moscow has repeatedly voiced its protests against NATO's eastward expansion, saying that the move will undermine regional stability and result in a new arms race.

    The views and opinions expressed by Andrzej Zapalowski are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Warsaw Reiterates Proposal to NATO for Land Component Command in Poland
    NATO Builds Up Presence in Poland Despite Lack of Real Threat From Russia
    NATO Troops in Poland Pose No Danger to Russian Interests - Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    security, deployment, military base, United States, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse