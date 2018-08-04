Register
05:19 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An Iranian water storage tanker sails off the coast of Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important waterways (File)

    Iran Would Cut Off Its Own Foot By Closing Strait of Hormuz - Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / HENGHAMEH FAHIMI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    201

    Chances of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani actually shutting down the Strait of Hormuz are slim, considering the move would also prevent Iran from shipping oil to its partners, Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst, told Sputnik.

    It was widely reported on Thursday that Iran's military had launched a large-scale exercise, involving some 50 ships in the Strait of Hormuz, in an attempt to practice "swarming" tactics. According to reports, such an operation could easily shut down the waterway and prevent the transportation of 20 percent of the world's oil that moves by sea.

    EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini speaks to the press
    © AFP 2018 / Thierry Charlier
    EU Seeks to Continue Cooperation With Iran Despite US Sanctions - Mogherini

    The exercise comes months after US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May, an Obama-era agreement that saw the removal of Iranian sanctions in exchange for Iran parting ways with its nuclear ambitions and allowing inspections to its nuclear facilities. In doing so, Trump triggered a series of sanctions to be reimposed on the Middle Eastern country, of which the first round will go into effect on August 6.

    Tensions between the US and Iran have remained high ever since the JCPOA withdrawal, especially after Trump imposed wider sanctions against companies and countries who continued to do business with Iran.

    ​Sleboda told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Friday that despite talk of Iran inching toward shutting down the passage, it's just "not going to happen."

    "For one, it would actually precipitate a wide-ranging military campaign against Iran," he told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "It would also prevent Iran from shipping oil to the major countries that are not going to abide by the US demands — China, Turkey and India — all of which depend on Iranian oil."

    "So, it would be cutting off their own foot. I see this largely as a domestic, political move," he added, noting that Rouhani, who is in an "extremely weak" position, is just trying to "show a strong hand."

    Iranian Navy boats take part in maneuvers during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2018 / EBRAHIM NOROOZI / JAMEJAM ONLINE
    Hormuz Strait's Security Will 'Influence Those Threatening Tehran With Petrodollars' – Iranian Navy Chief

    Rouhani would only shut down the strait if the US actually tried to issue a regime changing attack on Iran, according to the analyst.

    Fellow guest Mazda Majidi, an Iranian specialist, author, journalist and educator, stressed that Rouhani has been "in a much-weakened position, even before he got elected for his first term," because of his moderate stances that included promises to improve the economy and open up dialogue with Western governments.

    Rouhani's reelection in May of 2017 "was largely due to his success at negotiating the JCPOA," Majidi said. "And so now the problem for Rouhani is that, with the US unilaterally and illegally pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, he doesn't have very much to show for his approach of negotiating with the US," he told Loud & Clear.

    Rouhani took the reins from former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in August 2013 to become the country's seventh president.

    But despite the cost of living rising in the country, Majidi indicated that there is a sense of unity among Iranians.

    Israeli soldiers look at the Syrian side of the Israel-Syria border on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel July 7, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Israeli MP Concerned Iran's Troops May Remain in Golans Alongside Syrian Army

    "As far as the Iranian economy is concerned… it's in a state of crisis, it is not on the verge of collapsing," he said. "Trump's overly aggressive approach has caused also some level of unification among the Iranian people. It is widely recognized that the US is the one causing the crisis."

    The second and third rounds of sanctions against Iran will be implemented on November 4 and 5, according to the US Treasury Department.

    Related:

    Beijing Defends Energy Cooperation With Iran as ‘Legitimate' - Foreign Ministry
    Iran's Zarif Blasts US Gulf Buildup, Notes US Navy Over 7,000 Miles From Home
    UK Heathrow Staff Claims to Intercept Shipment of Missile Warhead Parts for Iran
    Wintershall Says Not to Pursue Further Projects in Iran
    'US Addiction to Sanctions Knows No Bounds' - Iran on Measures Against Turkey
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Hassan Rouhani, Strait of Hormuz, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse