Turkey Unlikely to Cave in to US Pressure Over Arrested Pastor - Researcher

American secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Singapore today to discuss, among other issues, the ongoing diplomatic dispute between the US and Turkey, over the release of Pastor Andrew Brunson.

Can a solution be reached? Sputnik spoke with Dr Oguz Demir, Director of the EU Research Centre in Istanbul for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Is Turkey likely to cave in to US pressure and release Andrew Brunson?

© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel US to Review Turkey's Trade Preferences After Ankara's Retaliation I don’t think so because it is a domestic matter and considering the increasing tension between Turkey and the US, and the general public opinion, I don’t think that the government will do it now or very soon.

Sputnik: How important are US-Turkey relations for Middle East stability?

Dr Oguz Demir: Turkey is the main NATO ally of the US in Syria, Iran and oil resources. I think this shows just how important Turkey’s role is, regarding stability in the region.

On the other hand, the US was always the driver of modernisation in Turkey, but I think that both countries should discuss the problems in a more diplomatic manner.

