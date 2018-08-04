Register
05:19 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A passenger aircraft prepares to land during sunrise at London Heathrow Airport in west London on October 17, 2016

    'Extra Vehicles to Drive to Heathrow' Will Cause Sufficient Pollution - Scholar

    © AFP 2018 / Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Regular exposure to even low levels of air pollution may cause changes to the heart similar to those in the early stages of heart failure, according to experts.

    A study of 4,000 people in the UK found those who lived by loud, busy roads had larger hearts on average than those living in less polluted areas. This was despite the fact people in the study were exposed to pollution levels below the UK guidelines.
    Researchers called on the government to reduce air pollution more quickly. Sputnik spoke to John Whitelegg, Professor of Sustainable Transport at Liverpool John Moores University about what action needs to be taken.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the findings?

    John Whitelegg: Well my first reaction was, this is about the 40th research finding that indicates there’s a serious problem for a whole range of human health issues, we get two or three of these a year and we’ve know this since the 1960’s. First of all, it helps to have this extra scientific evidence, the link between primarily traffic and heart disease.

    My amazement is we seem to be locked into finding out again and we’re in the third decade of finding this out two or three times a year and we never do anything about it.

    Heathrow
    CC BY 2.0 / Magnus Bråth
    UK Heathrow Staff Claims to Intercept Shipment of Missile Warhead Parts Intended for Iran
    Sputnik: How damaging could the changes to people’s hearts be, does this increase risks?

    John Whitelegg: Not only do we not take action, the UK government were taken to court, they lose court cases, the judges tell us to sort it out and do better. We then produce another rubbish strategy, which won’t improve air quality, so it goes on.

    Government and local councils have a legal duty to improve air quality, they will not take any action because the only way you improve air quality, is to reduce the amount of traffic, government and all councils are terrified of being seen to be anti-motorists.

    Sputnik: With no action plan in place, how interesting is it that the government agreed to Heathrow?

    A general view of Terminal 3 at Heathrow Airport near London, Britain October 11, 2016
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth/File Photo
    UK House of Commons Backs Controversial Heathrow Airport Expansion
    John Whitelegg: If we wanted to go deeper into the serious unethical public health damaging behaviour of government. We know we have a duty to improve air quality, yet the government have improved the third runway at Heathrow.

    We know that the hundred and thousands of extra vehicles that are going to drive to Heathrow airport will cause levels of pollution way above the levels we’re supposed to keep too. So the government doesn’t improve things, it makes them worse.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    UK Heathrow Staff Claims to Intercept Shipment of Missile Warhead Parts for Iran
    Popular Blogger Gives His Take on Possible Impact of Heathrow Expansion Vote
    Heathrow Airport's Operator to Relocate HQ From Oxford to Amsterdam Over Brexit
    Boris Johnson Urged to Resign After Flight to Afghanistan to Dodge Heathrow Vote
    UK House of Commons Backs Controversial Heathrow Airport Expansion
    Tags:
    public health, air quality, runaway, vehicles, air pollution, Heathrow Airport, John Whitelegg, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse