Register
10:09 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A fighter of Daesh holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, Iraq, in this June 23, 2014.

    ‘Impossible’ Ex-French FM Was Unaware of Firm’s Daesh Links in Syria - Analyst

    © REUTERS / Stringer/Files
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Former French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius testified last week in the case against cement manufacturer Lafarge, that is suspected of financing terrorist groups in Syria in exchange for keeping its plant running in the country in the midst of war.

    According to the ex-minister, he was not aware of the company's activities and ties to terrorists, but his opponents and even some representatives of his own political camp can hardly believe the former minister.

    READ MORE: French Woman Who Married Daesh Terrorist to Spend 7 Years in Prison — Reports

    I did not see anything, I did not know anything — this is the line of defense that Laurent Fabius has chosen. France’s former top diplomat gave a testimony on July 20 in the case of terrorism funding by French firm Lafarge. The Le Monde newspaper found out exactly what the ex-minister said.

    “I have never dealt with matters relating to Lafarge, I declare with all responsibility,” Laurent Fabius repeated tirelessly to the French company case investigators Charlotte Bilger and David De Pas. The former Foreign Minister even claims that he does not remember if he knew then that Lafarge had a factory in Syria. “If the question is to determine whether I knew or not about the fact that Lafarge had a plant in Syria, I certainly do not remember.”

    Lafarge is accused of making payments to terrorist groups including Daesh* to continue running its plant in Syria at a time when the war there was already in full swing. Between 2011 and 2015, the French company allegedly transferred 13 million euros to armed rebel groups, including Daesh.

    Franco-Syrian political scientist Bassam Tahhan, an expert in international affairs, told Sputnik that he does not believe Laurent Fabius. 

    “I think that Fabius was well aware, but it will be difficult to prove this. How could the head of the French Foreign Ministry not be aware of this, considering the fact that one of the executives of Lafarge acknowledged that he maintained regular contacts with the French ambassador to Syria? There is also a letter from the Embassy in Jordan, in which a French diplomat talks about a meeting with one of the managers of Lafarge. In addition, Firas Tlass, a middleman between Lafarge and terrorist groups, is none other than the brother of Manaf Tlass, who admitted that in 2012 he was evacuated from Syria by the French special services after betraying the regime of Bashar Assad. For all these reasons, it is almost impossible for Laurent Fabius to be unaware.”

    Similar doubts are expressed by Florian Philippot, the chairman of the Les Patriotes party and a European MP, who has repeatedly criticized Laurent Fabius decisions on Syria. He ironically responds to the line of defense chosen by the former top diplomat.

    “In France, the Lafarge case is perceived too lightly, although this is a very serious matter. In general, France would have shown itself as a great power if it had admitted that its foreign policy in the Middle East was incorrect, since it did not support the forces that fought against the jihadists.”

    A site of cement maker Lafarge is pictured in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017
    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    From Media Reports to Complicity Charges: French Firm That Paid Off Daesh
    Even in his own political camp, Fabius's statements are perceived with disbelief. In an interview with Sputnik, socialist Gérard Bapt, a former MP during Fabius' time, noted with irony: “It just can't be that he wasn't informed, given his position. Maybe he lost his memory?”

    The French Foreign Affairs Ministry denies that it was aware of Lafarge's actions and advised not to close the plant in Syria. However, according to a diplomatic source quoted by France Culture, a radio station, the Foreign Ministry did send “warnings” to Lafarge.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *Daesh (also called IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) — is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    French Woman Who Married Daesh Terrorist to Spend 7 Years in Prison - Reports
    From Media Reports to Complicity Charges: French Firm That Paid Off Daesh
    French Woman Gets Life Sentence in Iraq Over Affiliation With Daesh - Reports
    Jihadi Housewives: French Government Faces Threat From the Women of Daesh
    Macron Vows French Forces Will Withdraw from Syria After Daesh Defeat
    Tags:
    plant, deal, Lafarge, Daesh, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse