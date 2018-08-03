Andrei Stenin Int'l Contest Can Change Future of Photographers - Ex-Contestant

Sputnik discussed the matter with a former contestant of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest — Bukbisj Candra Ismeth Bey, a freelance documentary photojournalist based in Indonesia.
Sputnik: You have participated in the Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest. In your view, what is the importance of this event?
Bukbisj Candra Ismeth Bey: This event is really important for me because it could be a change for photographers all around the world, who could show their best photos, portfolios, skills; this important for the photographers' future work all over the world.
Sputnik: How significant is photojournalism in general in terms of drawing attention to events surrounding us?
Bukbisj Candra Ismeth Bey: [It's] highly significant because the pictures show the real-time visuals. Different from the writing, where the readers can only imagine the events that occur.
Sputnik: Photojournalists sometimes have to work in quite dangerous environments, like hotspots, etc. What are the main challenges of this profession in your personal experience?
Bukbisj Candra Ismeth Bey: I remember when I taken to traditional fighting between dogs and wild boars in Indonesia; it was very dangerous for me, when the dogs became wild and i should take pictures inside the pits… and the boars also could attack me suddenly. When approaching the pits, members also need time and hard-working communications, just because these events were illegal and this could be a threat for me.
Sputnik: What are your aspirations for the future as a photojournalist?
Bukbisj Candra Ismeth Bey: In Indonesia I am very helpful to the photo journalists; they are given decent (benefits by) their work places such as insurance, monthly (salaries) and so on. I want to travel all around the world to take a documentary about women; I want to give my documentary to my mother as a Thanksgiving present.
The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)