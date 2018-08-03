Register
    A visitor at the opening of a photo exhibition of the prizewinners in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in Moscow. File photo

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Contest Can Change Future of Photographers - Ex-Contestant

    The 2018 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnya under the auspices of the Commission of Russia for UNESCO, was first held in December 2014 in memory of Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin, who lost his life while providing the public with a one-of-a-kind look at war-torn eastern Ukraine.

    Sputnik discussed the matter with a former contestant of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest — Bukbisj Candra Ismeth Bey, a freelance documentary photojournalist based in Indonesia.

    Sputnik: You have participated in the Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest. In your view, what is the importance of this event?

    Bukbisj Candra Ismeth Bey: This event is really important for me because it could be a change for photographers all around the world, who could show their best photos, portfolios, skills; this important for the photographers' future work all over the world.

    Sputnik: How significant is photojournalism in general in terms of drawing attention to events surrounding us?

    Bukbisj Candra Ismeth Bey: [It's] highly significant because the pictures show the real-time visuals. Different from the writing, where the readers can only imagine the events that occur.

    Sputnik: Photojournalists sometimes have to work in quite dangerous environments, like hotspots, etc. What are the main challenges of this profession in your personal experience?

    Bukbisj Candra Ismeth Bey: I remember when I taken to traditional fighting between dogs and wild boars in Indonesia; it was very dangerous for me, when the dogs became wild and i should take pictures inside the pits… and the boars also could attack me suddenly. When approaching the pits, members also need time and hard-working communications, just because these events were illegal and this could be a threat for me.

    Sputnik: What are your aspirations for the future as a photojournalist?

    Bukbisj Candra Ismeth Bey: In Indonesia I am very helpful to the photo journalists; they are given decent (benefits by) their work places such as insurance, monthly (salaries) and so on. I want to travel all around the world to take a documentary about women; I want to give my documentary to my mother as a Thanksgiving present.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

