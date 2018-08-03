Register
04:32 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this May 21, 2017 file photo, released by the Saudi Press Agency, from left to right, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, visit a new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

    ‘Even Worse’: Mueller Should Focus More on Saudi Meddling in US Foreign Policy

    © AP Photo / Saudi Press Agency via AP, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Rather than solely focusing on Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, special counsel Robert Mueller should also be looking into Saudi Arabia’s attempts to influence US foreign policy, Ali al-Ahmed, director of the Institute For Gulf Affairs, told Sputnik.

    According to a Monday report from The Intercept, former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was booted from his position after he shut down a Saudi-led and United Arab Emirates-backed military operation against Qatar. The planned 2017 operation stemmed from Saudi Arabia and its Gulf partner's move to isolate Qatar over claims that it had been acting as a sponsor for terrorism.

    The operation would've involved Saudi forces circumventing the Al Udeid Air Base, home to some 10,000 American troops, and taking control of the Qatari capital of Doha.

    The district of West Bay, Doha. File photo
    © Sputnik / Abdulkader Hajj
    US Pressure Prevented Saudi-Led, UAE-Backed Invasion of Qatar in 2017 - Reports

    The report goes on to mention that Tillerson, after being informed of the move by Qatari intelligence officers working in Saudi Arabia, made a series of calls to Saudi officials, urging them not to take action. The 66-year-old official also tapped US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to follow his lead and do the same with his counterparts in the kingdom. With Tillerson withholding his stamp of approval, the operation was shuttered.

    However, Tillerson's decision to intervene was the final nail in the coffin for his job, as an enraged Mohammed bin Zayed, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, lobbied the US to part ways with its secretary of state for overstepping, according to the publication.

    ​Al-Ahmed told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Thursday that neither Saudi Arabia nor the United Arab Emirates had a chance at accomplishing their goal without getting the go-ahead from Washington.

    "One of the things people should know is that when there is an American base in any country, it has a theater of operations — a geographical area of coverage," he told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "Meaning if Saudi forces came to Qatar without a green light from the US, they would've been shot at by the Americans, because no prior arrangements were made."

    As Kiriakou pointed out, the Saudis do have a long history in intervening in fellow Gulf states, including Bahrain in 2011 and several border clashes in the 1990s in which Saudi troops crossed over the Qatari border, killings soldiers and border patrol officials.

    Khaled al Otaiby, an official of the Saudi oil company Aramco watches progress at a rig at the al-Howta oil field.
    © AP Photo / JOHN MOORE
    Saudi Arabia Faces Problems Selling Extra Oil After Deal With US - Reports

    So, what could be motivating Saudi Arabia's desire to move into Qatar? It's the wealth, al-Ahmed said.

    "They're concerned about who controls the Qatari wealth. Qatar has 45 trillion dollars' worth of gas and other oil products, and that is very, very lucrative and very tempting," the director emphasized. "They need the money to expand their empire, to maintain their kingdom, and Qatar seems to be the easiest way to do it, and that's why they wanted to do it with the Emiratis."

    "That gas would have funded the economies of both countries for generations," he added.

    The diplomatic crisis between Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar came to a boil in early June 2017, at which point The Intercept indicates that the operation was "likely some weeks away from being implemented." US President Donald Trump did chime in on the matter, siding with Saudi Arabia and claiming that Qatar had indeed been sponsoring terrorism.

    ​Trump's move to side with Saudi Arabia and its partners, according to al-Ahmed, shows "that this is how Saudis and the UAE are able to basically meddle with American foreign policy and remove a secretary of state from his position."

    In this April 10, 2013 file photo, newly made AR-15 rifles stand in a rack at Stag Arms in New Britain, Conn.
    © AP Photo / Charles Krupa, File)
    Why Did Belgium Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia?

    "What is most concerning is people talking about Russia and meddling, which is something they should do, but they're leaving [out] the Saudis, Emiratis and others meddling in the US elections, funding candidates and supporting the removal of secretaries of state and other officials from the US government," he continued.

    "This is even worse than what we're talking about in terms of Russian meddling, because it did not pay officials to do something or not do something."

    Nine months after the June 2017 fiasco, Tillerson was out of a job. He was ultimately replaced by Mike Pompeo, who served as the director of the CIA before being bumped up to serve as the 70th US secretary of state.

    Related:

    Women in Saudi Arabia Will Soon Be Able to Train as Pilots
    Meet Saudi Arabia's First Couture Model to Hit Paris Catwalk (PHOTOS)
    Iranian Official Slams Saudi Arabia, US for 'Ridiculing' OPEC
    Scholar Explains What Might Come Next as Saudi Arabia Repeals Women Driving Ban
    Last-Gasp Goal Hands Saudi Arabia 2-1 Win Over Egypt in Teams' Final FIFA Match
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse