Current Regime in Zimbabwe Has 'No Clean Break From the Past' - Scholar

With the announcement of the results of the Zimbabwe election seemingly being delayed, there is increasing speculation that the result may not be legitimate? Could the country be set for another Mugabe-esque era following the outbreak of violence on the streets?

Sputnik spoke with Gift Mwonzora, Post-Doctoral Research fellow, Rhodes University, South Africa for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Who is likely to win the election and will it be legitimate?

© AP Photo / Ben Curtis Incumbent President Mnangagwa Takes Strong Lead in Zimbabwe Elections - Reports It will be difficult for the election to get a green bill of health and also with the violence that erupted with the soldiers shooting at the protesting masses; it’s also going to be difficult for the election to be credible in Zimbabwe and also the world.

Sputnik: Under new leadership could Zimbabwe progress from the Mugabe era?

Gift Mwonzora: The current regime seems bent on continuing an authoritarian stance, so that there is no clean break from the past. It also depends on pressure from regional organisations.

The regime may try to spin human rights rhetoric to gain funding, but there will not be much change.

