Register
06:28 GMT +302 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ambulance in UK (File)

    Without a Court Order UK Hospitals May Dehydrate Patient to Death - Counsel

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK’s Supreme Court has ruled that legal permission is no longer necessary to withdraw treatment from patients in the permanent vegetative state. According to the ruling, family and doctors can now agree to remove food and liquid to allow such patients to die without making additional court applications.

    The judge said that the ruling does not violate the Human Rights Convention. Critics of the decision said it would effectively mean starving and dehydrating vegetative patients to death. Previously, relatives of such patients had to take their cases to the Court of Protection, but the process could take months or years.

    Sputnik discussed the decision by the UK’s Supreme Court with Roger Kiska, legal counsel at the Christian Legal Centre.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, how significant is this decision by the Supreme Court?

    Healthcare
    CC0
    'Black Wednesday' Marks Killing Season in UK Hospitals Amid Arrival of Freshly Graduated Junior Docs
    Roger Kiska: I think it’s terribly significant. As you’ve just highlighted, this means that without a court order, hospitals can effectively starve and dehydrate an individual to death. This is different from removing ventilation or other medical equipment that’s artificially keeping someone alive; this is hastening natural death by removing food and hydration.

    Sputnik: Wouldn’t withdrawing food and liquid, allowing such patients to die, make them suffer?

    Roger Kiska: Absolutely it would; I think any one of us who've gone a few hours without eating or drinking know that feeling. This is a terrible way to die.

    The idea this somehow meshes with the European Convention on Human Rights is something I can't agree with. Article 2 says  there is a right to life and article 3 says that there’s a prohibition on degrading and inhumane treatment and this violates both of those. I can’t think of a more inhumane way to die than being starved to death and dehydrated to death.

    Virus
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Rush to Stop Spread of Drug-Resistant 'Japanese Fungus' Found in 55 UK Hospitals
    Sputnik: Critics say that this decision will remove a layer of protection for the most vulnerable, which may lead to abuse. Do you agree with this?

    Roger Kiska: I do agree. The reason that there is a requirement to go to court on this, at the moment, is precisely to keep that layer of protection.

    I think in the UK there’s been a slippery slope as of late, with regard to the quality of life. Too many doctors are suggesting that because a certain person is in a certain condition, their quality of life is not worth living anymore and that’s a dangerous thing for doctors to be determining. That's a philosophical question, not a medical question.

    Sputnik: Is there anything that can be done to reverse the court's decision?

    Roger Kiska: There is; these matters can still be brought to Strasbourg, there can be legislation  passed in parliament. The status quo in the UK is interesting, because they’ve tried on several occasions in recent years to pass assisted suicide and euthanasia laws and they’ve done so very unsuccessfully; parliament has been quite strong against that.

    Yet we see in these type of cases this kind of passive euthanasia that's being done through the courts, which is in contradiction to parliament. I think that needs to be challenged.

    Sputnik: What would your message be to those who speak out against euthanasia?

    Roger Kiska: Life is precious. Any time a jurisdiction in Europe has passed euthanasia, it's expanded exponentially. When it happened in Switzerland, it grew by 500%; instances of euthanasia — 500% in three years.

    Nurses prepare a bed on a ward at St Thomas' Hospital in central London January 28, 2015
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    UK Hospitals to Face Significant Crisis Similar to Other Public Services
    In the Netherlands and Belgium it's now being done on children. This is a serious slippery slope, I think in Western Europe we're struggling with the idea of the meaning of life and the value of life and we need to reclaim the fact that life is precious and needs to be protected.

    Sputnik: Has there been any response from the relatives of the patients?

    Roger Kiska: In these cases, it's a fairly narrow ruling in a sense that in all of these cases, the families were in favor of hydration and food being removed; these were unique cases.

    It’s still the law that if there’s a case where the families are against those measures, a court order needs to be taken and that needs to be worked out in a court. This is just where the family is complicit in the decision.

    The views and opinions expressed by Roger Kiska do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Killing Season' in UK Hospitals Amid Arrival of Freshly Graduated Junior Docs
    Rush to Stop Spread of Drug-Resistant 'Japanese Fungus' Found in 55 UK Hospitals
    UK Hospitals to Face Significant Crisis Similar to Other Public Services
    Over 20 UK Hospitals Declare Highest Level of Alert Due to Overcrowding
    UK Johnson: Attacks on Syrian Hospitals Made Peace Talks Impossible
    Tags:
    euthanasia, food, court order, death, dehydration, Christian Legal Centre, Roger Kiska, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse