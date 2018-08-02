'Flawed Policy': US Actions Toward Tehran Will Unify Iranians - Lecturer

Iranian state media quoted politicians as saying such talks would have no value and be a humiliation. In May, the US abandoned a deal which curbed Iran's nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions. The US is deeply suspicious of Iranian activity in the Middle East and is an ally of Israel and Saudi Arabia, two of Iran's foes. Sputnik spoke to Edward Wastnidge, lecturer in politics & international studies at the Open University about the frictions between the two countries.
Sputnik: How will these tensions playout between the two leaders?
Perhaps he thinks the same can happen with Iran, with the belief that Iran will be bought to his knees with the tightening of sanctions perhaps in the same way as North Korea was.
Trump is all about big impact grand gestures on the international stage. For Iran it’s about maintaining a sense of pride and not bowing to US pressure, and this has guided its international policy for almost 40 years now. In some ways the language of threats from the US and the pulling out of the nuclear deal has united factions within Iran behind the President.
Sputnik: What impact will this have on the Iran nuclear deal?
Trump seems to think he can get a better deal, so for Iran there is no link between the nuclear deal and its own legitimate security concerns in the region.
Sputnik: What impact could this war of words between Iran and USA have on the region?
However, there are those within the Trump administration such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and security advisor John Bolton who are really quite keen on regime change in Iran, they offer support to designated terrorist groups, they seek supplement unrest in Iran, they offer support to US allies, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, in the region to contain Iran.
This is a flawed policy; you’ve only got to look at the mess left behind by the US in Iraq and numerous other interventions to see that. I think if anything the US actions in this regard will really unify Iranians behind their leaders.
