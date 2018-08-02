Register
12:39 GMT +302 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Summerland was rebuilt on a smaller scale after the fire but it was demolished in 2005 and the site is now derelict

    For Sale: Seaside Resort Where 50 People Died in Horrific Fire 45 Years Ago

    © Photo : Lisa Raynes
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    On August 2, 1973, a fire ripped through the Summerland holiday complex in the Isle of Man, killing 50 people. Sputnik spoke to an estate agent who has the thankless task of trying to sell the eight-acre site.

    Hundreds of people are expected to attend a ceremony on Thursday, August 2, in Douglas, the capital of the Isle of Man, to mark the 45th  anniversary of a terrible fire which ripped through the Summerland complex, killing 50 people.

    Summerland, which opened in 1971, was designed to accommodate 10,000 people and contained a discotheque, restaurants, bars and five floors of amusement arcades and crazy golf designed to keep holidaymakers entertained on wet summer days.  

    The fire broke out just after 7pm and is believed to have been started by three boys from Liverpool who were smoking in a disused kiosk next to the miniature golf course.

    Echoes of Grenfell Tragedy

    When the blazing kiosk collapsed it set fire to a cladding material on the building which was not fire resistant and caught fire rapidly, in a similar way to the Grenfell Tower blaze in London in 2017.

    It took 20 minutes before the fire brigade were called and the authorities were slow to evacuate the 3,000 people who were inside Summerland at the time.

    Holidaymakers watch the Summerland complex go up in flames from the other side of Douglas bay on August 2, 1973
    © Photo : Manx National Heritage
    Holidaymakers watch the Summerland complex go up in flames from the other side of Douglas bay on August 2, 1973

    ​The fierce blaze could be seen for miles around and the toxic smoke claimed most of the lives.

    A smaller scale building was rebuilt on the site three years later but it was largely demolished in 2005.

    ​The island's government has put the site up for sale in the past without finding any takers.

    Any Reasonable Offers Considered

    But David Sharp, from local estate agents Chapmans, said the site had only been on the market with his firm for a few months and there was no guide price.

    "The government is very sensitive to what is going to be proposed for the site so that is more important than the price," Mr. Sharp told Sputnik.

    "There is potential for a variety of uses — residential, leisure or a retirement facility. It's quite close to the beach," Mr. Sharp told Sputnik.

    A glossy brochure about the site is available online. It makes no mention of the fire but stipulates "a purchaser will be expected to incorporate a memorial garden within the design."

    Seeking Closure

    Ruth McQuillan-Wilson, was five at the time of the disaster and suffered horrific burns to the back of her legs and hands, is writing a book about the fire.

    "The fire destroyed my life. I'm trying to come to terms with things even now, after all these years. I need to speak to the boys (who inadvertently started the fire) to hear their story….I wonder what paths their lives took after the fire, or if they have been living under the huge black cloud that I have," she told the Liverpool Echo in 2016.

    The Isle of Man, in the Irish Sea, is a dependency of the British Crown, and has its own government with a 1,000-year-old parliament called the Tynwald which is believed to be the oldest in existence.

    The island's economy is based on banking, insurance, shipping and fund administration although recently it has become an international centre for e-gaming and satellite leasing.

    Nowadays tourism makes up only a small percentage of the island's economy but in the 1960s and 1970s, thousands of holidaymakers from Liverpool, Manchester and Belfast would go there on holiday.

    Related:

    Negligence, Manslaughter Among Offences Considered by UK Police Over Grenfell
    Scotland Yard Claim to Work 'Very Hard' on Grenfell Tower Fire Probe
    A Year On: How Does Grenfell Tower Compare With The World's Worst Fires?
    20-Story London Apartment Block Ablaze Year After Grenfell Fire - Reports
    Tags:
    blaze, summer, tourists, deaths, holiday, fire, Isle of Man, Liverpool
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse