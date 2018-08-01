Register
21:08 GMT +301 August 2018
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits Belleek Pottery, in St Belleek, Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, July 19, 2018

    From 'Very Badly' to 'Worse and Worse' - Ex MEP on May's Handling Brexit Deal

    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Ahead of British Prime Minister Theresa May's meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Brexit this Friday, British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt was warned the EU about the price both the union and the UK to pay in case of no deal scenario.

    Sputnik discussed the issue with Roger Helmer; Former MEP of the European Parliament.

    Sputnik: Has Theresa May handled Brexit negotiations badly?

    British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    PM May's Brexit Deal Would Cost Each Brit £500 Every Year For a Decade – Report
    Roger Helmer: She started out very badly and it's got worse and worse. She put herself in a supplicatory position and made concession after concession; she stated her red lines and says that they have now been met. This is simply not true and she also bypassed her own Brexit department in a coup against parliament and the people, worst of all she is now saying that there is no alternative to her chequers plan.

    READ MORE: UK Prepares for Post-Brexit Social Unrest Amid Talks Deadlock — Reports

    This is also untrue, there is a better plan that was created by David Davis when he was running the department for exiting the EU and she refuses to look at it. Europe won't accept the chequers paper, so she must make further concessions, which she can't, or she has to accept that she's lost it and we're not going to get there. It couldn't have been done worse.

    We actually had a strong negotiation position to start with, a large trade deficit with the EU, which means that when we leave we will be their largest external customer. Industrialists across Europe recognize that, we were in such a strong position and we've managed to throw it away, it is just desperately bad.

    UK flag
    CC0
    UK Minister Warns No-Deal Brexit Would Be as Bad as 2008 Financial Meltdown
    READ MORE: Boris the Victorious: Poll Suggests Johnson Should Be Next PM After Theresa May

    Sputnik: Is a no deal Brexit better than a weak deal?

    Roger Helmer: What is being described as a soft Brexit; is actually not Brexit at all. It leaves us within the EU regulatory structures, will leave us with free movement. Brexit is leaving and becoming an independent country, I have a problem with the mainstream media using the phrase crashing out, which is very loaded and biased language.

    What we would do is leave on WTO terms, that would be entirely workable as confirmed by the head of the WTO himself and this is the solution that we should now go for.  We will get a free trade deal with the EU, either before Brexit or after.

    The views and opinions expressed by Roger Helmer are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, World Trade Organization (WTO), European Union, David Davis, Jeremy Hunt, Theresa May, United Kingdom
