From 'Very Badly' to 'Worse and Worse' - Ex MEP on May's Handling Brexit Deal

Sputnik discussed the issue with Roger Helmer; Former MEP of the European Parliament.
Sputnik: Has Theresa May handled Brexit negotiations badly?
This is also untrue, there is a better plan that was created by David Davis when he was running the department for exiting the EU and she refuses to look at it. Europe won't accept the chequers paper, so she must make further concessions, which she can't, or she has to accept that she's lost it and we're not going to get there. It couldn't have been done worse.
We actually had a strong negotiation position to start with, a large trade deficit with the EU, which means that when we leave we will be their largest external customer. Industrialists across Europe recognize that, we were in such a strong position and we've managed to throw it away, it is just desperately bad.Boris the Victorious: Poll Suggests Johnson Should Be Next PM After Theresa May
Sputnik: Is a no deal Brexit better than a weak deal?
Roger Helmer: What is being described as a soft Brexit; is actually not Brexit at all. It leaves us within the EU regulatory structures, will leave us with free movement. Brexit is leaving and becoming an independent country, I have a problem with the mainstream media using the phrase crashing out, which is very loaded and biased language.
What we would do is leave on WTO terms, that would be entirely workable as confirmed by the head of the WTO himself and this is the solution that we should now go for. We will get a free trade deal with the EU, either before Brexit or after.
The views and opinions expressed by Roger Helmer are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
