Zimbabwe's 'Political Terrain' Lopsided in Favor of Ruling Party - Analyst

The Zimbabwean election is coming to an end, but the result appears far from clear cut. Could Zimbabwe be on the cusp of long-needed political, social and economic reform?

Sputnik spoke with Lance Guma, political commentator for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Who is likely to win the election?

Lance Guma: It would be premature to say at this point, supporters from both sides are declaring victory but in the absence of the electoral commission themselves it is too early to call the result.

The polls have suggested that this is a dead heat, so a candidate could win it outright, or it could go to a runoff.

© REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko Opposition Leader Chamisa Claims Win in Zimbabwe Vote Ahead of Official Results

Lance Guma: When you are starting from nothing, anything you do is seen as progress. We’ve had elections in the past that have been marred by violence and intimidation, but it was limited in this election, but this sets the bar very low in terms of the idea of a free and fair election.

The opposition, however, has had no access to the state media, the use of chiefs in villages and a biased electoral commission. The political terrain remains quite lopsided in favour of the ruling party.

