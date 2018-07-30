Register
20:48 GMT +330 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018

    Either Tame or Oust: 'Anti-Trump Smear Campaign Has Double Agenda' – Prof

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 01

    With Donald Trump occupying the Oval Office US foreign policy, including the Russia strategy, will never be the same again, Professor Vladimir Golstein told Sputnik, referring to the post-Cold War unipolar status quo established on the ruins of the Soviet Union.

    The anti-Trump smear campaign sees no signs of abating after the July 16 Helsinki summit between the American president and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. US political observers and media pundits continue to speculate about the alleged Trump-Putin "bromance" and ask whether Moscow "has something" on Donald Trump.

    According to Vladimir Golstein, associate professor of Slavic Studies at Rhode Island-based Brown University, the anti-Trump campaign is double-edged.

    "The smear campaign against Trump has a double agenda," the professor told Sputnik. "To make Trump follow the policies formulated by such think tanks, as the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) or the Atlantic Council, and their clients at State Department and various foreign policy and national security agencies. And in case of Trump's deviation from these policies caused by his insistence of following his own plan of actions (whatever it is), to use these smear campaigns as the means of unseating him and his party politically."

    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, durante la reunión con su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin
    © REUTERS / Grigory Dukor
    US Journo: Roosevelt Met With Stalin, Why the Fuss Over Trump-Putin Talks Then?
    What's eating these powerful establishment figures, according to the academic, is that they are still unaware of what really happened during the one-on-one Trump-Putin talks in Helsinki: "That's obviously unacceptable to the establishment, and they will use everything in their power to change this state of affairs," he stated.

    Thus, in his op-ed for the Valdai Discussion Club website former US ambassador to Ukraine and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, Steven Pifer insisted that the US president should "listen carefully to his advisors, avoid going with his (often wrong) gut instincts" when it comes to US-Russian relations. Otherwise, a second Trump-Putin meeting would bring no good for bilateral relations, the former diplomat claimed.

    Trump is Not Part of "Washington Consensus"

    However, according to Professor Golstein it's not about Trump's lack of skill or experience: The truth of the matter is that the US president is not part of the so-called "Washington Consensus."

    "The Washington Consensus wants policy as usual, the one they formulated after the Soviet collapse: the US plays the dominant role in a world that is moving toward corporate globalist economy and neo-liberal political order," the US academic explained. "Russia and other possible geopolitical rivals should be talked to from the position of strength, they have to accept the US hegemony in all parts of the world, and any attempt to deviate from this line will be met by the overwhelming demonstration of hard and soft power."

    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, y el líder ruso, Vladímir Putin, durante su reunión en Helsinki
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Accused of 'Treason' for Doing What Bush, Obama Were Praised for – Analyst
    The professor admitted that sometimes Trump's agenda coincides with what this consensus wants, but sometimes the US president goes against the flow. As for the Helsinki meeting, "the consensus goes into a high gear to sabotage his decisions," the academic highlighted.

    First of all, the US president was subjected to harsh criticism for downplaying the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election which resulted in Trump's awkward flip-flopping. Simultaneously, the US MSM blew a gasket over the potential visit of Vladimir Putin to Washington this fall. Eventually, the high-level summit was postponed until 2019.

    Putin's decision to invite Trump to Moscow triggered yet another wave of criticism from the anti-Trump camp and was dubbed "a blatant power move" by some American mainstream media.

    "US mainstream media is not independent enough to think outside the box and consider anything that Trump says or does in an objective way," Golstein elaborated. "The media is dominated by the pundits and specialists who come from the same institutions that formulate the policies and guidelines of the Washington consensus. So the media is not going to criticize and question the validity or wisdom of this consensus."

    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, durante la reunión con su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Came Under 'Coordinated Assault' After Helsinki - Wall Street Analyst
    For its part, the US foreign policy establishment is not going to change its modus operation or question an axiom saying that "Russia is authoritarian country that challenges the new world order abroad while harassing and undermining democratic principles at home," the professor remarked.

    Golstein believes that the US president sees this Cold War-era strategy as "misguided and myopic."

    However, "Trump's pragmatic and realistic desire to find new solutions is viewed as a threat by the foreign policy establishment and they intend to fight to protect their turf, even if that fight would inevitably result in the diminishing role of the United States on the global arena," he highlighted.

    Still, whether the US establishment likes it or not times have changed and the old playbook is no longer relevant, according to the professor.

    "What is important to realize is that we no longer are going to witness the US foreign policy following the same pattern that it did since the collapse of the Soviet Union… That model does not seem to work any longer. And that by itself is a stunning revelation that continues to send shockwaves all over the world. Like with everything else, Trump wants to negotiate and make deals, including deals with his country's own political establishment. How much he'll succeed remains to be seen," the US academic concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Reagan's Son Thinks Trump Supporters Would Elect Putin as President Over Any Dem
    UK Tabloids Compare Putin and Trump's Presidential Planes Using Dubious Photos
    Putin Names One of Trump's Strongest Character Traits
    US Journo: Roosevelt Met With Stalin, Why the Fuss Over Trump-Putin Talks Then?
    Trump Open to Visiting Moscow, Hopes to Host Putin After January 1 - White House
    Tags:
    alleged Russian meddling, MSM, mainstream corporate media, unipolar world order, Helsinki Summit, Cold War, Council on Foreign Relations, Atlantic Council, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Steven Pifer, Europe, Washington, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse