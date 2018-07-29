Britain's FM to Improve 'Golden Era' in Relations With China Amid US Trade War

Jeremy Hunt, who replaced Boris Johnson as the UK’s foreign secretary earlier this month, is to arrive in Beijing on Monday, to meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Sputnik spoke with regional specialists about what to expect from this meeting.

As the US-China trade war continues to intensify, Jeremy Hunt is expected to host talks that cover Beijing- London bilateral relations and international issues.

Kira Godovanyuk, a specialist from the Institute of Europe at the Russian Academy of Sciences, in an interview with Sputnik, said that this upcoming meeting is London’s demonstration of the importance of bilateral relations with Beijing.

"Of course, we are talking about discussing the prospects for cooperation between Great Britain and China, under the uncertainty that arose in connection with the withdrawal from the EU, in regard to how to build relations with the US in light of the ongoing trade wars,” Godovanyuk said.

© AP Photo / Themba Hadebe Chinese President Says Countries Waging Trade Wars to Only Hurt Themselves

She further said that British enterprises and investors participating in the giant One Belt, One Road initiative might also be affected by the trade war.

“Britain does not simply express support for the Chinese initiative, but wants to participate in its separate sectors. Therefore, in Beijing, the parties will try to continue the discussion on how to promote the golden age in bilateral relations in these turbulent conditions,” the specialist said.

Liu Dian, a specialist at Beijing People's University, told Sputnik that China always emphasizes the importance of cooperation with the UK in various fields. So it is quite reasonable to say that Jeremy Hunt's visit will deepen mutual trust, including in the political sphere.

"China and Britain occupy a special place in the current international order; they are supporters of free trade. Therefore, both sides must take responsibility and obligations to work together to maintain a normal international order, build an open economy and oppose protectionism and unilateral measures,” Liu said.

© REUTERS / Aly Song China Fears Spur Tighter UK Ownership Laws

He went on to say that trade frictions between China and the US reflect the US’s distrust of multilateral mechanisms and free trade.

According to Liu, China and the United Kingdom should strengthen strategic links and work together to play a more important role in global governance. “It is obvious that the Sino-British bilateral cooperation within the framework of the ‘one-belt, one-road’ will deepen.”

He went on to say that the project would provide an opportunity to cooperate in energy, finance, transport, high technology and infrastructure. “It will also help advance further development of the global strategic partnership between China and the United Kingdom,” Liu said.

According to the expert, the two countries must continue to strengthen strategic communication, political mutual trust and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

The policy of globalizing Great Britain opens new opportunities for Sino-British relations.

The observers also believe that during the scheduled meetings, the issue of China's participation in the construction of high-speed railways in the UK may be raised as well. This is a consortium of Chinese companies, involving the Guangzhou Railway Company from mainland China and MTR Corp from Hong Kong.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham Not Too Late for UK to Overturn Brexit Decision, Remain in EU – French Minister

The project provides for two branches: London-Birmingham; and Manchester-Sheffield-Leeds – with the first to be commissioned in 2026.

Tenders for foreign companies will be announced next year, while there are already some opponents to these projects. They call Chinese companies the "white elephants" and discourage any cooperation with Chinese companies.

In this regard, the expert in an interview with Sputnik said that at one time there were opponents of China's participation in the construction of the new site at Hinckley Point. Prime Minister Theresa May had even suspended the project for several months under the pressure of the opposition.

However, China's financial and technological capabilities in the construction of high-speed trains, as well as the high prestige of its "railway diplomacy," provide ample opportunities to participate in the new British project.

The views and opinions expressed by the experts do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.