Register
21:04 GMT +326 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London (File)

    Ecuador 'Under Huge Pressure' by US Government Over Assange - Lawyer

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could be evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been living for six years while claiming diplomatic asylum, according to The Intercept. Sputnik discussed the issue with International lawyer Toby Cadman.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the report into Assange possibly leaving the Embassy?

    Toby Cadman: I think it’s quite extraordinary considering he was granted political asylum by the government of Ecuador and this shows there has been a change in politics and the Ecuador government has been put under a huge amount of pressure by the American government I would have thought. This is a huge turnabout and is quite worrying about what they have done in terms of cutting off all of his communications with a view of forcing him out. I think what they have tried to do is make his situation so intolerable that he leaves voluntarily. He obviously feels he is still at risk so he hasn’t left voluntarily, so it looks like they’ll throw him out.

    READ MORE: The Crucifixion of Julian Assange: 'Never Send to Know For Whom The Bell Tolls'

    Sputnik: Why has the change in policy come now from the Ecuador government?

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Ecuador's Foreign Minister: Assange Can't Enjoy 'Eternal Asylum' in London Embassy
    Toby Cadman: It’s hard to say, I think the Ecuador government is trying to re-establish links political and diplomatic links with the United States and the United Kingdom, I believe this has been one of the stumbling blocks for them. As we know Julian still has a charge hanging over him in relation to breaking bail, so the UK authorities are not going to let him step out. I think it is clear that the position of the Ecuador government has changed, he was an asset to them previously and they now obviously feel he is no longer worth the political capital.

    READ MORE: Assange Could Become First Journalist Put on Trial Since Colonial Days – Author

    Sputnik: If he was to leave what would happen?

    Toby Cadman: Well, I think he would certainly be arrested; he would be charged with a bail act offense because he was in breach of his bail and he could be sent to prison. Obviously, he wouldn’t be sent to prison for a great deal of time, because it’s a relatively minor offense but it’s still a bail act offense, he could serve a period of imprisonment. His fear is if he was to be detained, that would then give the US authority an opportunity to submit an extradition request for him then he could be sent to America, I think it’s unlikely that would happen, there would still be the question if he was detained, would it be right to send him to America for what can be characterised as political offences and a whistleblower. Although he fears being removed and extradited to the United States that’s unlikely in the short term, but we simply don’t know.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article by Toby Cadman are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, United States, Ecuador, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse