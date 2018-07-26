Register
03:27 GMT +326 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Trump speaks about his summit with Russia's President Putin during meeting at White House in Washington

    Trump is Causing the Chinese Currency Drop He Decries - Expert

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced a plan to allocate $12 billion in emergency aid to American farmers who have been hurt by the latest import tariffs.

    The administration is taking the action in response to complaints from US farmers who fear that US President Donald Trump's tariff policies will result in a trade war. EU-US trade relations have been tense ever since Trump imposed high tariffs on steel and aluminium imports in June.

    ​The European Union imposed its own barriers on US goods after Trump lifted the EU's exemption from those tariffs, Sputnik previously reported. Earlier this month, the Trump administration also imposed steep tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports, and China responded by imposing tariffs on American agricultural commodities, including pork and soybeans. China's yuan continues to slip against the US dollar as the Chinese central bank continues weakening the national currency to offset trade losses.

    Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California, discussed the US trade war with the European Union and China on Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Tuesday.

    "It's a very complex situation. Are we in a trade war?" Rasmus asked host John Kiriakou. 

    Donald Trump
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Trump Says China's Currency 'Dropping Like a Rock'

    "Well, you've got to distinguish between political threats about imposing tariffs from actual announcement of tariffs to actual implementation of tariffs. If you look at where we are right now, the total number of tariffs that the US has imposed is only 2.3 percent of the US' $3 trillion worth of imports, and the trade adversaries have imposed a similar 2.3 percent; so we aren't in a trade war yet, but we are coming real close," Rasmus told Radio Sputnik.

    "A trade war uses all kinds of instruments, not just tariffs but also currency devaluations. Once a tariff war precipitates into a currency war, and we are coming close to that, then we have a real trade war. If the Chinese currency devalues any further, that will send a signal to other countries to devalue as well, and now you've got a full blown currency war, and it doesn't matter what tariffs you've imposed because its more serious," Rasmus added.

    "They've been taking the legs out from under America's farmers and ranchers," Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said Wednesday, CBS news reported. "What the administration is offering them instead is $12 billion in gold-plated crutches. That's not what anybody wants."

    In fact, Rasmus referred to the $12 billion in emergency aid to American farmers as "agribusiness corporate welfare."

    "It's shifting money around. They [the Trump administration] are going to have to take it out of food stamps, and they're going to have to exacerbate the budget deficit even further," Rasmus told Sputnik.

    In an interview with CNBC last week, Trump said that a strong dollar "puts us [the US] at a disadvantage," adding that "Chinese currency is dropping like a rock." 

    BMW
    CC0
    Trump-China Tariff Battle Jeopardizes Livelihoods of US Auto Workers

    The US president also noted that he is not excited by ongoing interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, but he allows the American central bank to do what it thinks is most appropriate.

    "I'm not thrilled," Trump told CNBC. "Because we go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again… I am not happy about it. But at the same time, I'm letting them do what they feel is best."

    "The Chinese currency is devaluing because the American currency is rapidly appreciating. Why is the dollar rising? Because US interest rates are rising. Why are US interest rates rising? For the Federal Reserve to fund Trump's trillion dollar annual deficits. Why do we have annual deficits? Because of Trump's $5 trillion dollar tax cuts. So, Trump is causing devaluation of the Chinese yuan," Rasmus said.

    Related:

    Trump's Trade Spat With EU, Canada, Mexico a Sideshow to China – Trade Lawyer
    Pickax-Wielding Vandal Smashes Trump Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (VIDEO)
    EU Ready to Unveil Tariffs on US Goods Worth $20 Bln Amid Trump-Juncker Talks
    Trump Asks Why Cohen Tape on Payments to Playboy Model Was 'Abruptly Terminated'
    Trump Tries to Ease Trade War Pains & Will the Alt-Right Unite Again
    Tags:
    currency devaluation, yuan, currency, United States, EU, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse